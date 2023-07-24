Evelyn Partners Active MPS team ups allocation to fixed income

Three new holdings

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read
'Changes were varied across the range with the only consistent theme being a reduction in the UK exposure.'
Image:

'Changes were varied across the range with the only consistent theme being a reduction in the UK exposure.'

Evelyn Partners’ Active Managed Portfolio Service team has rebalanced its portfolios to increase fixed income allocation on the back of yields available on government and corporate bonds.

The rebalancing exercise meant the team reduced its overweight to equities.

Within fixed income, the Active MPS team added to its existing positions in the Vanguard US Government Bond index, the Artemis Corporate Bond, the Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income and the M&G Emerging markets Bond funds.

Evelyn Partners buys City of London boutique Dart Capital

They also added three new holdings to their portfolio including, the GQG US Equity fund, INPP and the Federated Hermes Asia Pacific ex-Japan strategy.

James Burns, lead manager of the Evelyn Partners Active MPS, said: "This rebalance saw us increase our allocation to fixed income as the yields available on both government and corporate bonds continue to look attractive."

Burns said one of the most significant changes was increasing the exposure to US government bonds hedged back to sterling "as we believe that the US is close to a peak in its interest rate cycle".

"We would expect these bonds to provide good risk-off protection for the portfolios should the macro-economic picture deteriorate," Burns said.

He said: "The reduction in equities does not reflect a particularly negative outlook, rather an acknowledgement that there is more uncertainty for risk assets and that it was prudent to trim our long-held overweight position. Changes were varied across the range with the only consistent theme being a reduction in the UK exposure."

Related Topics

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Investor group accuses GAM of spreading 'misleading information' about counteroffer

Stock Spotlight: Oxford Nanopore to 'soar to heady heights' despite 'discount to US counterparts'

More on Bonds

Partner Insight: Going global with a proven formula
Bonds

Partner Insight: Going global with a proven formula

How Columbia Threadneedle Investments are taking a unique and proven impact investing approach to the next level

Tammie Tang, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments
clock 25 July 2023 • 5 min read
A dramatic turnaround in the performance of fixed income led some investors to deem 2023 the year of the bond.
Bonds

Fixed income in H1: 'Year of the bond' looks more like 'year of the coupon'

Muted returns but yields remain attractive

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 19 July 2023 • 5 min read
Martin Horne (pictured), global head of public assets, Barings
Bonds

Three reasons why the fixed income environment may be better than you think

Still ample opportunities

Martin Horne
clock 19 July 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Four graphs explaining... private debt

20 July 2023 • 3 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Oxford Nanopore to 'soar to heady heights' despite 'discount to US counterparts'

24 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

MPs call for Treasury to set out clear plans on EIS and VCT extension

24 July 2023 • 3 min read
04

Ex-Miton Group CEO joins Baillie Gifford European Growth trust board

24 July 2023 • 1 min read
05

Willis Towers Watson names tenth stock picker for Alliance trust

24 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Weakest rise in UK private sector output for six months 'reignites recession worries'

25 July 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot