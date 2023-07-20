Crypto ETF AUM increases 56.3% in H1 2023 but remains shy of 2021 peak

$433.8m of the inflows throughout June went to just the top 20 ETFs and ETPs, with BTCetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin - Acc gathering $121.2m, the largest individual net inflow.

Strong inflows this month brought total assets to $9.1bn, up 9.7% throughout the month. However, this is still far below the 2021 total of $16bn.

Data from ETFGI revealed that net inflows in H1 2023 for crypto ETFs and ETPs reached just $242m, lower than the $567m of net inflows throughout H1 2022.

$433.8m of the inflows throughout June went to just the top 20 ETFs and ETPs, with BTCetc - ETC Group Physical Bitcoin - Acc gathering $121.2m, the largest individual net inflow.

Since the first crypto ETF/ETP launched in 2015, the number of products in the space has increased steadily, with four launching in June.

There are now 166 crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally from 35 providers, with many more set to be launched.

"Everyone is watching to see how the SEC responds to the 21 Shares/ArkInvest, BlackRock, Fidelity, BitWise, Invesco, Wisdomtree, VanEck, and Valkyrie filings to launch a spot bitcoin ETF," said ETFGI.