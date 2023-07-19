Polar Capital Technology lags benchmark after missing out on mega-cap tech rally

NAV total return drop of 2.8%

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The share price fell 4.9%, reflecting a widening of the discount, which averaged 11.9% during the year under review.
Image:

The share price fell 4.9%, reflecting a widening of the discount, which averaged 11.9% during the year under review.

The Polar Capital Technology (PCT) investment trust underperformed its benchmark in the year ending April 2023, after missing out on the growth rally led by mega-caps and AI.

According to its annual results published today (19 July), the trust delivered a net asset value total return of -2.8%, which compares to a 2.9% rise for the Dow Jones World Technology index in sterling terms. Since 30 April, NAV is up 17.2%, while the index has gained 15.5%.

The share price fell 4.9%, reflecting a widening of the discount, which averaged 11.9% during the year under review. According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, the trust is currently trading at a 15.3% discount to NAV. 

PCT's underweight exposure to mega-caps, such as Meta, Microsoft and Apple, was a headwind to performance, as larger companies within the index outperformed smaller companies, particularly after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March. 

Polar Capital profits sink as AUM falls 13%

The trust, which holds £3.3bn in assets, saw its next-generation software holdings detract from performance, with CrowdStrike (-40%), CloudFare (-45%), Atlassian (-34%) and GitLab (-37%) suffering some of the most significant declines. 

Managers Ben Rogoff and Ali Unwin increased the portfolio's exposure to the sector, which they argued may have been "premature" given price weakness.

There were also a number of "genuine disappointments", including Snap (-69%), Bill.com (-55%), Square (-39%) and Kornit Digital (-72%). 

In terms of positives, PCT's growth semiconductor positions made a strong positive contribution given "ongoing strength in data centre demand and enthusiasm around AI". This included Lattice Semiconductor (+66%), Monolithic Power Systems (+18%), eMemory Technology (+36%) and Advanced Micro Devices (+5%).

Polar Capital Global Financials trust co-manager and chair step down

"We are never happy when we underperform our benchmark, even during periods when growth stocks are deeply out of favour," the managers wrote. 

"However, we are heartened by the fact that according to Lipper data, the performance of the company versus the broader technology peer group remains first or second quartile over almost every period which suggests that the challenge posed by a highly concentrated benchmark firing on most cylinders is being widely felt."

In a research note, Numis analyst Gavin Trodd said the broker continues to rate Ben Rogoff highly and believes Polar Capital Technology is "an attractive way to gain diversified exposure to global technology stocks". 

"The board does not have a formal discount control policy, however, it has been more active in buying back shares in the period, which we believe is a positive move and sustainable given the liquidity of the underlying portfolio," he said. 

"The shares currently trade on a c.15% discount to NAV, in line with its closest peer Allianz Technology, both of which we believe offer value."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Fixed income in H1: 'Year of the bond' looks more like 'year of the coupon'

UK listed company profit warnings rise for seventh consecutive quarter

More on Investment Trusts

Duncan MacInnes (pictured) runs the Ruffer Investment Company portfolio alongside Jasmine Yeo.
Investment Trusts

Ruffer Investment Company's defensive posture hurts performance as NAV slumps 1.7%

Share price total return down 7.2%

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 July 2023 • 2 min read
The London-listed investment trust, which launched in 2018, is currently trading at a 54.5% discount, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.
Investment Trusts

Investec reiterates 'Buy' recommendation for Hipgnosis Songs fund

‘Drastic actions’ required

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 July 2023 • 2 min read
Hipgnosis Songs fund CEO Merck Mercuriadis said the current share price does not reflect the success of the investment strategy.
Investment Trusts

Hipgnosis Songs considers strategic options ahead of September continuation vote

Including sale of song catalogues

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 July 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Inflation comes in under expectations at 7.9% but UK remains 'drastic outlier'

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

Gresham House acquisition 'bittersweet' for 'unloved' UK stock market

18 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

Fixed income in H1: 'Year of the bond' looks more like 'year of the coupon'

19 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

UK listed company profit warnings rise for seventh consecutive quarter

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
05

Jupiter proposes merger of Mark Nash bond portfolios

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
06

Polar Capital Technology lags benchmark after missing out on mega-cap tech rally

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot