Polar Capital Technology lags benchmark after missing out on mega-cap tech rally

According to its annual results published today (19 July), the trust delivered a net asset value total return of -2.8%, which compares to a 2.9% rise for the Dow Jones World Technology index in sterling terms. Since 30 April, NAV is up 17.2%, while the index has gained 15.5%.

The share price fell 4.9%, reflecting a widening of the discount, which averaged 11.9% during the year under review. According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, the trust is currently trading at a 15.3% discount to NAV.

PCT's underweight exposure to mega-caps, such as Meta, Microsoft and Apple, was a headwind to performance, as larger companies within the index outperformed smaller companies, particularly after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

The trust, which holds £3.3bn in assets, saw its next-generation software holdings detract from performance, with CrowdStrike (-40%), CloudFare (-45%), Atlassian (-34%) and GitLab (-37%) suffering some of the most significant declines.

Managers Ben Rogoff and Ali Unwin increased the portfolio's exposure to the sector, which they argued may have been "premature" given price weakness.

There were also a number of "genuine disappointments", including Snap (-69%), Bill.com (-55%), Square (-39%) and Kornit Digital (-72%).

In terms of positives, PCT's growth semiconductor positions made a strong positive contribution given "ongoing strength in data centre demand and enthusiasm around AI". This included Lattice Semiconductor (+66%), Monolithic Power Systems (+18%), eMemory Technology (+36%) and Advanced Micro Devices (+5%).

"We are never happy when we underperform our benchmark, even during periods when growth stocks are deeply out of favour," the managers wrote.

"However, we are heartened by the fact that according to Lipper data, the performance of the company versus the broader technology peer group remains first or second quartile over almost every period which suggests that the challenge posed by a highly concentrated benchmark firing on most cylinders is being widely felt."

In a research note, Numis analyst Gavin Trodd said the broker continues to rate Ben Rogoff highly and believes Polar Capital Technology is "an attractive way to gain diversified exposure to global technology stocks".

"The board does not have a formal discount control policy, however, it has been more active in buying back shares in the period, which we believe is a positive move and sustainable given the liquidity of the underlying portfolio," he said.

"The shares currently trade on a c.15% discount to NAV, in line with its closest peer Allianz Technology, both of which we believe offer value."