FCA delays SDR policy statement until Q4 2023

The Financial Conduct Authority has delayed the publishing of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements policy statement until Q4 2023.

In a regulatory update from CEO Nikhil Rathi and deputy governor of prudential regulation at the Bank of England Sam Woods, the watchdog said that the regime had been pushed to the end of the year.

Previously scheduled for Q3, the investment labelling scheme closed its consultation in January, having received about 240 written responses.

"These policy changes will help the UK's asset management sector thrive by setting standards that improve the sustainability information consumers have access to," added the FCA.

The release of the policy statement for SDR has already been delayed once, having originally been scheduled for 30 June, but was pushed back in March due to "significant" number of responses to the consultation. This includes the general 'anti-greenwashing rule' for registered firms. 

The resulting implementation of the SDR's labelling scheme, product naming and marketing rules are now also expected to be delayed beyond the previous Q2 2024 estimates. 

James Alexander, chief executive of UKSIF, described the delay as "deeply disappointing"

He added: "We see these as crucial in the development of the UK's sustainable finance leadership and building trust for consumers, and essential to give certainly to the industry on future regulatory requirements.

"This delay is symptomatic of the slow pace of implementation of other policies announced in the Green Finance Strategy in March this year, including corporate disclosure requirements and the Green Taxonomy, which must all be progressed as a matter of urgency. If the government is serious about making the City, and the UK as a whole, a global leader in green finance, it needs to deliver, not delay."

