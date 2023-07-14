Liontrust AUM drops 6% on £1.6bn quarterly outflows

GAM offer pending

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
John Ions, chief executive of Liontrust
Image:

John Ions, chief executive of Liontrust

Liontrust suffered £1.6bn in outflows during the last three months of the financial year, the firm revealed in a quarterly trading update today (14 July).

Assets under management for the firm sat at £29.5bn by 30 June, the firm said, a 6% decrease over the quarter. This had fallen to £29bn as of 12 July, it added.

The drop in AUM largely came from continued net outflows, the firm said, though £294m came from market and investment performance.

Liontrust launches sustainable US growth fund

The firm also noted that the £1.6bn in outflows included £516m related to the firm's Tortoise funds after the resignation of managers Matthew Smith and Tom Morris.

John Ions, chief executive of the firm, said that the last quarter "continued to show the importance and benefits of having a broad product range with diversification across investment styles as well as asset classes".

"In a risk-off environment, our strong focus on equities has proved to be challenging, especially when the UK market has been out of favour."

Liontrust acquires GAM

"We continue to apply the right processes to managing the business day in, day out and have full confidence in the investment teams' processes," he added.

Liontrust is in the process of a takeover bid for GAM. The firm's shareholders approved the deal with 83.7% of votes last week, but GAM shareholders have yet to accept the offer.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

BofA: Europe to dodge recession as UK fate looks glum

Asset managers unite to urge European Commission to tighten ESG reporting rules

More on Companies

John Ions (pictured) is the CEO of Liontrust Asset Management
Companies

Liontrust CEO: 'The clock is now at one minute to midnight for the future of GAM'

Open letter to GAM shareholders

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 14 July 2023 • 2 min read
'We saw outflows from across our fund range as investors retrenched against a backdrop of higher inflation, higher interest rates and ongoing market uncertainty.'
Companies

Premier Miton suffers outflows of £449m in Q2

AUM drop of £500m

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 14 July 2023 • 1 min read
In total, investors pulled $2.2bn from the firm’s fixed income bucket, while equities saw inflows of $300m and alternatives added $100m.
Companies

Ashmore Group suffers $2.6bn Q4 outflows as AUM dips 3%

Despite outperformance over the period

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Liontrust AUM drops 6% on £1.6bn quarterly outflows

14 July 2023 • 1 min read
02

Liontrust CEO: 'The clock is now at one minute to midnight for the future of GAM'

14 July 2023 • 2 min read
03

OBR warns of 'significant' risks to public finances

13 July 2023 • 2 min read
04

Hipgnosis Songs considers strategic options ahead of September continuation vote

13 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

Ashmore Group suffers $2.6bn Q4 outflows as AUM dips 3%

14 July 2023 • 2 min read
06

Gresham House hires sales duo for UK institutional business

13 July 2023 • 1 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot