Liontrust AUM drops 6% on £1.6bn quarterly outflows

Assets under management for the firm sat at £29.5bn by 30 June, the firm said, a 6% decrease over the quarter. This had fallen to £29bn as of 12 July, it added.

The drop in AUM largely came from continued net outflows, the firm said, though £294m came from market and investment performance.

The firm also noted that the £1.6bn in outflows included £516m related to the firm's Tortoise funds after the resignation of managers Matthew Smith and Tom Morris.

John Ions, chief executive of the firm, said that the last quarter "continued to show the importance and benefits of having a broad product range with diversification across investment styles as well as asset classes".

"In a risk-off environment, our strong focus on equities has proved to be challenging, especially when the UK market has been out of favour."

Liontrust acquires GAM

"We continue to apply the right processes to managing the business day in, day out and have full confidence in the investment teams' processes," he added.

Liontrust is in the process of a takeover bid for GAM. The firm's shareholders approved the deal with 83.7% of votes last week, but GAM shareholders have yet to accept the offer.