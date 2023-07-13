Gresham House hires sales duo for UK institutional business

Glennon, who has been in the industry for more than 25 years, will join the firm at the start of August, where she will support its continued growth and meet the increasing institutional demand for sustainable investment solutions.

She will help grow Gresham House's expanding institutional client base, with a primary focus on Local Government Pension Schemes (LGPS), but also covering insurance companies, charities, and endowments where the business is experiencing increasing interest.

Before her sustainability position at Schroders, Glennon was co-head of the company's UK institutional business, and formerly head of UK and Ireland business development.

Also joining Gresham House as a director within its institutional business is Alastair Leather, who most recently was responsible for new business development across public and private markets at Ninety One.

In his new role, he will primarily focus on managing and developing investment consultant relationships as well as sales coverage. Leather has held senior positions in the asset management sector for over a decade.

Glennon and Leather will work alongside Heather Fleming, managing director of Gresham House's institutional business.

Rupert Robinson, managing director at Gresham House, said: "These appointments further demonstrate our commitment to offering innovative sustainable investment opportunities to institutional investors.

"Claire's deep understanding of their needs and her leadership experience in sustainability will support the continued expansion of our distribution channels in the UK and internationally as we grow.

"Alastair's expertise in fundraising and building strong relationships will be key to ensuring Gresham House reaches its strategic goals and growth objectives."