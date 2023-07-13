Affiliates of ThomasLloyd Energy Impact investment manager call for continuation vote

TLEI’s shares have been suspended since 25 April due to uncertainty over the valuation of its Indian construction project.

In a stock exchange notice today (13 July), the board said TLEI had received a requisition notice for a general meeting from "certain entities and funds" that are shareholders of the trust and affiliates of the investment manager.

The notice proposes the three resolutions that were not voted on at the AGM in June. These include the continuation vote (ordinary resolution), as well as special resolutions regarding share buyback authority and notice periods for general meetings.

Thomas Lloyd Energy Impact trust fails to provide timeline for publication of results

The AGM was adjourned prior to the continuation vote as the board believed shareholders did not have sufficient information to make an informed decision on the trust's financial position and prospects.

The notice follows yesterday's (12 July) announcement, which revealed further portfolio valuation write-downs were expected and that the board was unable to provide a timeline for the publication of the trust's annual report.

TLEI's shares have been suspended since 25 April due to uncertainty over the valuation of its Indian construction project, which it has since walked away from. This suspension will only be lifted once the audited results have been published.

‘Extremely disappointing'

Chair Sue Inglis said: "The board has continued to work very hard to progress the workstreams necessary to lift the suspension but still does not have from the investment manager any explanation of who within the investment manager knew what and when regarding the financial viability of the RUMS Project.

"In addition, the board has been independently advised that there remains significant uncertainty regarding the portfolio valuation. The requisition is extremely disappointing in this context and the board expects this distraction will only serve to cause further delay to the audit, which is required to lift the suspension."

The board said it expects to recommend that shareholders vote against continuation, while noting it is in the interest of the manager for the continuation vote to be passed.

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact shares temporarily suspended over fair value 'uncertainty'

If it is not passed, the trust will be entitled to terminate the management agreement at any time and without further payment in respect of the manager's initial five-year term of appointment.

Moreover, if the continuation vote fails, the board will also need to consider how to best take the company and its assets forward, which would include options such as reconstruction, reorganisation or potentially a wind-up.

These proposals would need to be put forward to shareholders for their approval within four months following the meeting at which the continuation resolution was proposed. A general meeting must be convened within 21 days from today.

Red flags

In a research note, Winterflood said the call for a wind-up of the fund by affiliates of the investment manager raises "some red flags" given the current ongoing investigations into a significant portfolio asset.

"We believe transparency is key and resistance to inquiry does not bode well. Nevertheless, it is good to see that the board will still keep shareholder interests paramount, and recommend discontinuation on the basis of currently available information.

"We agree that it would be better to have a full set of data before rendering judgement, but just yesterday the board stated that it was unable to provide a timeline, and therefore we sympathise with shareholders that simply want their capital returned."

According to Winterflood, the trust's share price is likely to fall considerably if the suspension is lifted, "under almost any imaginable circumstance".

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact faces losses after pulling out from $7m India project

The broker said TLEI was trading at a 4% premium based on 30 September 2022 NAV, when the shares were suspended in April, since which time the average Renewable Energy Infrastructure discount has widened from 7% to 17%.

In addition, a significant amount of expected portfolio write-downs has already been announced — more than $41.7m, or 29% of 30 September 2022 NAV.

Andrew Rees, analyst at Numis, wrote in a separate research note that even before this development, "it is difficult to see a future for the fund".

"It is positive to see the board being frank about what it thinks is the rationale for the manager's rationale for proposing continuation - the manager protecting its fees. We hope that shareholders can recover some value from this ill-fated investment in a reasonable time frame," he said.

According to Bloomberg, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office owns a 18% stake in TLEI, while Brevan Howard owns 17%. Due to the non-traditional investment company shareholder register, Rees argued it is "difficult" to say with any certainty which way the continuation vote will go.