The consulting and research house saw a significant drop in users exploring ESG funds via its Fund Dashboard - an interface through which advisers can access information across core fund selection criteria - from 30% in Q1 to 16.3% the following quarter.

The firm said this may reflect a broader cooling in investor appetite for funds with a responsible investment mandate.

Meanwhile, interest has been steadily growing for funds seeking to deliver capital accumulation, accounting for over half of all searches within Square Mile's Academy of Funds.

Those searching for income strategies remained broadly static at 35.8%, while interest in capital preservation and inflation protection continued to fall, from 12.5% to 9.4% and 7.5% to 3.8%, respectively.

Scott Dakers, business development director at Square Mile, said: "Inflation continues to be a dominant topic in our conversations with fund managers, so it is interesting that advisers are increasingly researching strategies that have the potential of delivering capital accumulation, while inflation protection, at 3.8% of searches, barely registered last quarter.

"This could be a result of the performance of equity markets which has been broadly positive year to date, and a desire to benefit from the returns of our rated funds that promise capital growth over the longer term."

Equities dominated again as the most viewed asset class in in the second quarter at 52.7%, compared to 26.3% for fixed income in second place.

However, searches for the IA Sterling Strategic Bond and IA UK All Companies were at a head as the most popular sectors, accounting for 11.9% and 10.6% of all searches, respectively.

The most viewed active fund overall, the Waverton Sterling Bond fund, sits within the IA Sterling Strategic Bond sector, though the four funds sharing second place - each with a 2.2% share of searches - represented the Money Market (Aberdeen Std Liquidity Sterling fund); IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares (Aegon Diversified Monthly Income fund); IA Global (BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity fund) and IA UK All Companies (ES River and Mercantile UK Recovery fund) sectors.

The most searched fund with a responsible investment mandate remained the Wellington Global Impact Bond fund (8.6%).

‘Risks' was the least accessed pillar with 4.7% which, compared to 24.4% for ‘Performance', suggested that advisers are focusing on returns and the return to a more risk-on environment, the firm said.

In terms of investment management houses, Baillie Gifford was again the most searched for, followed by Jupiter, First Sentier Investors and Schroders.

Liontrust remained the most popular group offering risk-targeted strategies, accounting for 22.8% of all views.

Dakers added: "It is telling that advisers are increasingly reliant on the guidance of our fund analysts, as demonstrated by the uptick in the number accessing the ‘Opinion' pillar on the Fund Dashboard.

"Significant uncertainties persist, from stubbornly high inflation and tightening interest rates, to fears of recession, to geo-political risk, arising not only from the war in Ukraine but also from an increasingly bellicose stance in China.

"This backdrop makes fund selection more important - and challenging - than ever. It is essential to identify those fund managers with the skill set to navigate this complex market environment, ignoring short-term noise to remain focussed on delivering on their long-term investment objectives."