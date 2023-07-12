HSBC AM expands fixed income ETF share classes in bid to become top ten provider

The launches are expected to boost HSBC AM’s fixed income ETF AUM by about $6bn, the firm said.
HSBC Asset Management has added 19 new ETF share class listings in the UK, Germany and Italy as it aims to become one of the top ten largest fixed income ETF providers in Europe by assets under management.

Through issuing a variety of hedged and unhedged options, HSBC AM will be launching versions of its Global Sustainable Government Bond UCITS ETF, China Government Local Bond UCITS ETF, Global Government Bond UCITS ETF and Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF.

The funds were recently renamed "UCITS ETFs" in line with regulatory requirements in Ireland and part of its move to issue listed and unlisted share classes

The USD and GDP hedged Global Sustainable Government Bond UCITS ETF launched on 10 July, with all others expected to launch throughout July except the classes of the Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF, which will launch in August.

The USD hedged Global Sustainable Government Bond UCITS ETF will have a total expense ratio of 0.2%, along with the unhedged versions of the China Government Local Bond UCITS ETF.

Meanwhile, the US hedged Global Government Bond UCITS ETF and Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF will have a TER of 0.22%.

All other versions of the China Government Local Bond UCITS ETF and Global Sustainable Government Bond UCITS ETF have a TER of 0.23%, and all other versions of the Global Government Bond UCITS ETF and Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF have a TER of 0.25%.

Olga De Tapia, global head of ETFs and indexing sales at HSBC Asset Management, said: "The large number of listings cements our commitment to serving the rapidly growing ETF market as we look to expand this project.

"By listing funds designed to suit the varying requirements of investors, HSBC Asset Management aims to offer clients greater choice and flexibility when constructing their portfolios."

