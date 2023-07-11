AJ Bell: 2023 'on track' to be third best year for cash returns from FTSE 100

'After the index’s brief flirtation with the 8,000 mark, the FTSE 100 is trading no higher than it did in summer 2017.'

Despite this, AJ Bell's Dividend Dashboard found 2023 is "on track" to be the third best year for cash returns from the FTSE 100, with £83.8bn in forecast ordinary shares and £38.2bn in announced buybacks.

The platform noted further buybacks could be announced in the second half of the year, considering only 34 FTSE 100 companies have announced them to date.

The figure was the same as at the end of H1 2022, with 43 the total number at the end of last year.

One area of concern, according to AJ Bell, is the key role of financials in driving dividend growth this year, due to rising interest rates and political pressure on margins.

Nonetheless, the platform said dividend cover still exceeds the 2x level for this year and nearly a third (29%) of the total forecast dividend is set to come from reliable sources of consumer staples, healthcare and utilities.

The top ten dividend payers in the index are expected to distribute £46.9bn of ordinary dividends this year, more than half of the total forecast.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould noted the list of ten includes two miners, two oil majors and drug developers, a bank, a tobacco company, a household goods specialist and a utility firm.

He said: "This again highlights the importance of the miners, oils and financials to the overall direction of FTSE 100 profits and dividends. The strong commodity representation may attract the attention - and ire - of those investors who run strict ethical, social and governance screens before they decide where to put their capital."

Dividend increases are also expected to be mostly concentrated among ten names, totalling around 98% of increases for the total index, with the top 20 forecast to generate £7.7bn of the rises.

Banks are expected to distribute £14.2bn, which Mould noted is higher than the £13.3bn peak of 2007, just before the Global Financial Crisis.

He continued: "After the index's brief flirtation with the 8,000 mark, the FTSE 100 is trading no higher than it did in summer 2017. A forecast yield of 4.1% for 2023 (and 4.4% for 2024) offers some compensation, although these figures are no longer as eye-catching as they once were, when inflation was low and interest rates anchored at all-time lows of 0.1% for most of 2020 and 2021.

"After a succession of 13 quick-fire interest rate increases from the Bank of England, returns on cash should be improving (at least in theory), while the benchmark ten-year gilt yield is 4.36%. Investors can even find nominal yields of 5.17% on two-year gilts, so the days of There Is No Alternative (TINA) when it comes to equities and the hunt for yield seem to be over, at least for now. Indeed, some strategists are pointing out the rival claims of bonds (and cash) as they coin a new acronym, TIARA - There Is A Real Alternative."

Mould explained one of the reasons the FTSE 100 continues to "paddle sideways like a wounded duck" is the increase in the number of options available to those looking to build a diversified portfolio.

A degree of scepticism regarding FTSE 100 earnings was provided as another explanation, due to inflationary and input concerns, higher interest bills, tax increases and a "murky" economic outlook.

He added: "That 4.1% forecast yield for this year is predicated upon a 19% jump in pre-tax profits and a 10% jump in dividend payments. This sounds credible in some ways, although some may view the profit growth forecast with raised eyebrows, given the economic backdrop.

"A chunk of this comes from the absence of asset and inventory writedowns or exceptional items or mark-to-market portfolio losses at oils, insurers, real estate firms and investment trusts in particular, but a truer picture may come from study of underlying net income. This captures not only the increase in UK corporation tax but also strips out those (purportedly) exceptional items. Adjusted net income is expected to drop 7% in 2023, and that may concern some investors.

"Nevertheless, for now, the FTSE 100 index's total dividend pay-out is expected to reach £83.8 billion in 2023, compared to £76.1 billion in 2022 and £78.5 billion in 2021, excluding special dividends.

"This time a year ago, the consensus forecast for aggregate FTSE 100 dividends was £86.7 billion, which would have set a new record, although analysts have since concluded a fresh peak may be tantalisingly out of reach in 2023."

Mould, however, highlighted 2024's payments are expected to hit £89.4bn, although the estimate fell from £92.5bn in the autumn and analysts shaved another £600m off their 2024 forecasts in Q2 2023.