Second sexual assault civil claim filed against Crispin Odey

The claims relate to personal injury and psychiatric harm caused by the alleged sexual assault.

Fieldfisher partner Jill Greenfield will be representing the second woman and is already acting on behalf of the first claimant, who filed her suit against Odey last month.

Both women made sexual assault allegations against Odey in December 2022, and their claims follow an investigation by the Financial Times into decades of alleged sexual misconduct by the fund manager.

Six more women came forward with allegations last week, joining the initial 13 mentioned in the FT investigation, bringing the total number of alleged victims to 19.

Odey has reportedly denied all allegations against him.

Greenfiled told Investment Week: "The civil courts can offer women who have been sexually abused a refuge to seek justice, often providing public recognition of what was done to them. In addition, evidence collected for civil claims often feeds into any criminal case against the perpetrator."

Greenfield has acted for sexual assault victims in high-profile cases, including against Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.