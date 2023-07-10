Second sexual assault civil claim filed against Crispin Odey

Law firm Fieldfisher

clock • 1 min read
The claims relate to personal injury and psychiatric harm caused by the alleged sexual assault.
Image:

The claims relate to personal injury and psychiatric harm caused by the alleged sexual assault.

A second unnamed woman has filed a civil claim over sexual assault allegations against hedge fund manager Crispin Odey, law firm Fieldfisher confirmed to Investment Week.

Fieldfisher partner Jill Greenfield will be representing the second woman and is already acting on behalf of the first claimant, who filed her suit against Odey last month.

Both women made sexual assault allegations against Odey in December 2022, and their claims follow an investigation by the Financial Times into decades of alleged sexual misconduct by the fund manager.

The claims relate to personal injury and psychiatric harm caused by the alleged sexual assault.

FCA criticised over 'unhelpful' approach to non-financial misconduct cases

Six more women came forward with allegations last week, joining the initial 13 mentioned in the FT investigation, bringing the total number of alleged victims to 19.

Odey has reportedly denied all allegations against him.

Greenfiled told Investment Week: "The civil courts can offer women who have been sexually abused a refuge to seek justice, often providing public recognition of what was done to them. In addition, evidence collected for civil claims often feeds into any criminal case against the perpetrator."

Greenfield has acted for sexual assault victims in high-profile cases, including against Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Sovereign wealth funds suffer negative returns for first time in a decade

FCA criticised over 'unhelpful' approach to non-financial misconduct cases

More on Industry

Heading into Q2 and H1 2023 results, the Bank of America has cut the sector’s annual earnings per share (EPS) by 2-3%.
Industry

BofA reiterates 'underperform' rating on UK asset managers amid subdued flows

Alternative managers more resilient

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 10 July 2023 • 2 min read
Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023
Industry

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023

Ceremony in London on 7 July

Investment Week
clock 10 July 2023 • 2 min read
The survey from PwC found that the top ten largest asset managers are expected to control half of all mutual fund assets by 2027
Industry

One in six asset managers expected to disappear by 2027

PwC survey

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

One in six asset managers expected to disappear by 2027

10 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

Sovereign wealth funds suffer negative returns for first time in a decade

10 July 2023 • 3 min read
03

Chancellor unveils 'golden rules' for long-term sustainable growth

10 July 2023 • 2 min read
04

Square Mile launches six passive model portfolios

10 July 2023 • 1 min read
05

Former Coutts CEO joins Hargreaves Lansdown board

10 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Schroders weighs LTAF retail opportunity as other managers sit on the fence

07 July 2023 • 6 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot