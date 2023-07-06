Trader Tom Hayes wins right to appeal UK LIBOR rigging conviction

Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, was found guilty of multiple charges of conspiracy to defraud by rigging the LIBOR | Credit: iStock

The CCRC, the body responsible for investigating alleged miscarriages of justice in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, said today (6 July) that the Court of Appeal should clarify whether the right legal approach was taken in Hayes' case.

The commission noted that in January 2022 a US Court judgement overturned the convictions of two other former traders convicted in similar circumstances. As a consequence, all charges against Hayes in the US were dropped.

Convicted LIBOR rigger Tom Hayes has US charges thrown out

"The CCRC has concluded that there is a real possibility that the Court of Appeal will prefer the legal approach to the definition and operation of the LIBOR rules taken by the US Court and overturn Mr Hayes' conviction," it said.

Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, was found guilty of multiple charges of conspiracy to defraud by rigging the LIBOR, a benchmark used to determine interest rates on mortgages and corporate loans.

He was released from low-security prison HMP Ford in January 2021, having served around half of an 11-year sentence.

Former Treasury Select Committee chair calls for re-examination of LIBOR scandal

In a statement, Hayes said he was "delighted" the CCRC had referred his case back to the Court of Appeal after a six and a half-year investigation.

"It is now time for all those convicted of LIBOR rigging to get justice. Although we have all served our custodial sentence, the scars of our experiences remain today and continue to plague us," he said.

"It remains a tragedy that so many lives were ruined by the false narrative propagated from 2012 when various enquiries were lied to by multiple powerful institutions. We will continue to also pursue justice through the House of Commons, through a new LIBOR enquiry to expose and hold to account those responsible."

In June, various political figures, including a former chair of the Treasury Select Committee, wrote in a letter to The Times that evidence was withheld from parliament over the LIBOR rigging scandal, which saw nine traders receive prison sentences.

MPs call for LIBOR inquiry over potential 'misleading' of parliament

The letter, which claimed the actions of jailed traders was "normal practice", was signed by former TSC chair Andrew Tyrie, former Brexit secretary David Davis and ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell, among others.

Tyrie, also the former chair of the Competition and Markets Authority, wrote that "crucial evidence was withheld from the Treasury committee's 2012 inquiry into LIBOR", and argued parliament's attempt to uncover the truth was "thwarted".