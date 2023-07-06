Brown Shipley owner partners with BlackRock to boost investment capabilities

Quintet Private Bank

Brown Shipley’s parent company Quintet Private Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with BlackRock to extend the investment capabilities of the group.

Under the terms agreed, the European private bank will gain access to an expanded set of investment tools, products and risk-management solutions to reinforce its investment process, while retaining full control of all its investment decision-making.

In the UK, Brown Shipley will draw upon a range of new funds, launched exclusively for the Quintet Group's clients, leveraging BlackRock's scale. 

The firm's UK subsidiary will also have access to Aladdin, BlackRock's proprietary risk-management technology platform, which will be deployed to support risk management and reporting of Brown Shipley's funds and discretionary solutions.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink drops use of term 'ESG'

The world's largest asset manager will also provide advice on Quintet's asset allocation strategy and offer access to an extended product range, as well as BlackRock's manager selection and monitoring capabilities. 

Chris Allen, Quintet Group CEO, said: "We selected BlackRock because of the depth and quality of their investment expertise, the scale of their investment reach and the strength of their risk-management platform. All of that will facilitate the work of our investment specialists, complementing and enhancing our client proposition.

"Our decision to partner with BlackRock will support our ability to remain on the front foot of product and portfolio innovation. That, in turn, will help us serve our clients even better - with increased reach, efficiency and flexibility - as we continually strive to deliver robust client outcomes."

Hargreaves Lansdown taps Brown Shipley's investment chief for CIO role

Stephen Cohen, head of EMEA at BlackRock, said: "We are delighted to have been selected by the Quintet Group to strengthen their investment capabilities on this next stage of their growth strategy. 

"We look forward to delivering our investment solutions, risk-management technology and research capabilities to complement and enhance the existing Quintet proposition to meet the evolving long-term financial needs of their clients."

The contractual terms between Quintet and BlackRock, which neither firm will disclose, remains subject to final agreement, expected in the third quarter of this year.

