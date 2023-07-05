UK sits as outlier on inflation as Sunak admits it is 'more persistent' than expected

Rose to 7.9% in May

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Image:

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

The UK stands as an outlier on inflation within the G7 in May, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended his pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year.

The UK was the sole country within the G7 where inflation grew last month, according to a new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The OECD said yesterday (4 July) that UK inflation grew from 7.8% in April to 7.9% in May, compared to an average reduction from 5.4% to 4.6% across the G7.

"Inflation declined in all G7 countries, apart from the United Kingdom, where inflation edged up, as core inflation continued to rise ," the OECD explained.

Among the wider 38-country OECD membership, only the UK, Norway and the Netherlands saw a growth in their inflation figures throughout May.

Norway's inflation rate rose from 6.4% to 6.7%, while the Netherlands saw its inflation rise from 5.2% to 6.1%.

Speaking to the House of Commons liaison committee yesterday, Sunak admitted inflation was proving "more persistent than people anticipated".

Sunak set a pledge at the start of 2023 to halve inflation, bringing it to 5%. When asked what probability he would place on achieving the pledge, he said he would "keep throwing everything at" the problem.

He added: "Leave that to the forecasters, but we remain committed to bringing inflation down and halfway is a step on it going back down to the inflation target, which is obviously even lower than that."

Sunak explained that part of the reason inflation was falling slower than expected was large number of people on fixed-rate mortgages, which reduced the effects that rising interest rates had on the economy.

"You are right about the transmission mechanism being perhaps slower when it comes to mortgages than it has been in the past because of the preponderance of people to have these short-term fixed-rate mortgages," he said.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Mattioli Woods sees AUM drop 8%

FCA director of ESG Sacha Sadan pushes back against criticisms of labelling scheme

More on UK

Karen Ward, chief market strategist, EMEA, JP Morgan Asset Management and adviser to Chancellor of the Exchequer
UK

JP Morgan AM's Karen Ward: Bank of England 'should not be blamed' for rate rises

It had 'no choice'

Laura Miller
clock 04 July 2023 • 2 min read
Departing Bank of England monetary policy committee member Silvana Tenreyro
UK

Departing BoE rate setter Tenreyro warns against further hikes

Silvana Tenreyro

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 30 June 2023 • 2 min read
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey credit: Bank of England
UK

BoE governor Bailey: Rates will likely stay higher for longer

ECB conference speech

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 29 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA director of ESG Sacha Sadan pushes back against criticisms of labelling scheme

05 July 2023 • 3 min read
02

FCA confirms investigations into Crispin Odey and Odey Asset Management

05 July 2023 • 3 min read
03

Global regulatory bodies recommend open-ended fund managers charge exit fees

05 July 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA unveils consolidated tape proposals

05 July 2023 • 2 min read
05

Calastone: Investors pull £662m from equities in June

05 July 2023 • 3 min read
06

UK sits as outlier on inflation as Sunak admits it is 'more persistent' than expected

05 July 2023 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot