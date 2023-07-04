IFA consolidator One Four Nine Group replaces CEO as backers commit additional funding

Head of wealth Zane Hunter steps down

James Baxter-Derrington
IFA consolidator and discretionary investment manager One Four Nine Group has appointed a new chief executive as founder CEO Matthew Bugden steps down, Investment Week has learned.

Bugden, who has stepped down from his role to "devote more time to his family", has been replaced by Gabrielle Beaumont, who has served as managing director since the firm's 2021 inception and has led the acquisition strategy.

Beaumont will continue to lead the acquisition process while a replacement is found.

One Four Nine hires Jasper Berens as non-executive director

In her new role, Beaumont will work closely with COO Stuart Harding and CFO Matt Taylor, who took on the role in May, following former CFO Patrick Goulding's recent departure.

One Four Nine Group is pursuing a "comprehensive integration programme" for the remainder of the year, which will see all regional locations united under a single brand identity.

Head of wealth Zane Hunter has also stepped down from his role, departing the firm seven months after he joined.

It is understood Hunter's role will not be replaced following his establishment of the centralised advice and investment proposition.

Nearly a quarter of firms 'still have work to do' ahead of Consumer Duty

Beaumont said: "I am delighted to be stepping into the role of CEO for One Four Nine Group at such an exciting time for the business, and I am incredibly proud of the team's hard work in reaching our current size and strength in less than two years since launch.

"With the continued confidence of our investors, One Four Nine Group is in an excellent position to continue its next phase of growth and integration. I am in no doubt that we can achieve even more by uniting our exceptional teams together under a single brand identity as we continue to advance into a first-class wealth advisory business with in-house DIM."

Copper Street Capital investment

Investors Copper Street Capital have committed an additional tranche of funding to enable One Four Nine Group to pursue its acquisition pipeline. The investment sum was not disclosed.

To date, One Four Nine Group has acquired seven firms, with its most recent acquisition revealed in February 2023.

The firm purchased McCrea Financial Services, bringing £1.3bn of assets under advice into the group.

It is understood the acquisition pipeline is similar to recent acquisitions.

