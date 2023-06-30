Lindsell Train IT credits losses to lack of AI investment

NAV fell by 5.4%

Michael Lindsell (picture) is one of the co-managers of the Lindsell Train investment trust.
The Lindsell Train investment trust performed poorly throughout May due to a lack of direct investment in artificial intelligence, according to manager Mike Lindsell.

The trust's NAV fell by 5.4% over the month, while its share price fell 1.4%, compared to an MSCI World index rise of 0.4%

Writing in the trust's monthly factsheet, Lindsell said all positive movement within the market had been confined to firms able to benefit from artificial intelligence, which the trust owns none of, meaning it was "little affected by this euphoria".

The manager noted the Philadelphia Semiconductor index was up 16% in May and 37% year-to-date, with the NASDAQ up 5.9% throughout the month, compared to the FTSE 100's drop of 4.7%.

"However, in the fullness of time, we expect all the trust's companies to benefit from advances in AI to a greater or lesser extent as they facilitate the more efficient exploitation of data to deliver products and services of greater utility to their customers," he added.

He pointed to London Stock Exchange and RELX, both businesses built around data, as well as the large amount of data amassed by firms such as Nintendo and PayPal.

Holdings

Lindsell credited the drop in the trust's NAV to the March quarter end financial results, which saw PayPal admit the firm's 2023 profit margins would fall short of analyst expectations, while the threat of competition from Apple Pay continued to loom.

"Sentiment towards the company has also not been helped by a leadership transition at the top of the company, which is yet to be resolved," he said.

The firm's stock price is down 11.3% year-to-date, according to data from MarketWatch.

However, Lindsell remained bullish on the payment provider, arguing the market is so large there is "room for multiple competitors".

"Despite analyst concerns, we expect the company to grow revenues and profits this year and into the future, helped by the rising tide of e commerce and non-cash payment functionality," he added.

By contrast, Nintendo's year-end results were "relatively well received," the manager said, after the success of the firm's new game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which sold over 10 million units worldwide.

Nintendo's stock has risen 20.7% year-to-date, according to data from MarketWatch.

