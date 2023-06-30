Invesco brings Europe's cheapest all-world ETF to market

TER 0.15%

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
The ETF will track the index using a sampling strategy that selects securities on a quantitative basis, utilising factors including country weights, industry sector weights and liquidity.
Image:

The ETF will track the index using a sampling strategy that selects securities on a quantitative basis, utilising factors including country weights, industry sector weights and liquidity.

Invesco has launched Europe’s cheapest all-world ETF, offering investors access to companies across 49 developed and emerging markets for a total expense ratio of 0.15%.

The Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF will track the FTSE All-World index, providing exposure to more than 4,000 mid- and large-cap companies on a market-cap weighted basis, rebalanced on a semi-annual basis.

Deep Dive: ETFs in 'early stages of growth' as assets exceed $10trn

The ETF will track the index using a sampling strategy that selects securities on a quantitative basis, utilising factors including country weights, industry sector weights and liquidity.

As a result, the fund will hold a smaller number of securities than are in the index, with the aim to replicating its performance without incurring the costs of investing in each security.

Global ETF flows remain steady in May

Gary Buxton, head of EMEA ETFs and indexed strategies at Invesco, said: "A basic investing principle is that spreading your investment around many different securities can reduce the risk compared to investing in individual stocks.

"Taking it a step further, diversifying across different securities throughout the world can reduce risk versus investing in a single country or region.

"The idea for our new ETF is to provide every investor the opportunity for well-diversified portfolio, with one simple ETF delivering immediate exposure to the world's equity markets at a low cost."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure set to temporarily halve dividend

Crispin Odey no longer regulated to deal directly with clients

More on ETFs

The ETF, which will be launching on 4 July, will track the EQM Future of Defence index
ETFs

HANetf unveils Future of Defence ETF

Focus on NATO

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 29 June 2023 • 2 min read
iShares stated copper miners stand to benefit from the net zero transition, given the metal’s key role in electrification across renewable energy, electric vehicles and infrastructure buildout.
ETFs

BlackRock unveils copper mining ETF

Capitalise off energy transition

Laura Miller
clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
'There is good potential for price appreciation if fallen angels rebound.'
ETFs

Tabula IM launches Global High Yield Fallen Angels ETF

Article 9 fund

Cristian Angeloni
clock 27 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA unveils final rules to extend LTAF distribution to retail investors

29 June 2023 • 3 min read
02

LF Odey Portfolio fund to be wound up

29 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Lindsell Train IT credits losses to lack of AI investment

30 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

BoE governor Bailey: Rates will likely stay higher for longer

29 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Columbia Threadneedle EMEA CEO Nick Ring to retire after 34-year career

29 June 2023 • 2 min read
06

Platforms under FCA scrutiny over Odey AM funds offering - reports

29 June 2023 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot