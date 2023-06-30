Invesco brings Europe's cheapest all-world ETF to market

The ETF will track the index using a sampling strategy that selects securities on a quantitative basis, utilising factors including country weights, industry sector weights and liquidity.

The Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF will track the FTSE All-World index, providing exposure to more than 4,000 mid- and large-cap companies on a market-cap weighted basis, rebalanced on a semi-annual basis.

As a result, the fund will hold a smaller number of securities than are in the index, with the aim to replicating its performance without incurring the costs of investing in each security.

Gary Buxton, head of EMEA ETFs and indexed strategies at Invesco, said: "A basic investing principle is that spreading your investment around many different securities can reduce the risk compared to investing in individual stocks.

"Taking it a step further, diversifying across different securities throughout the world can reduce risk versus investing in a single country or region.

"The idea for our new ETF is to provide every investor the opportunity for well-diversified portfolio, with one simple ETF delivering immediate exposure to the world's equity markets at a low cost."