The FCA said its "proposals provide a blueprint for significant reform", adding it "welcome feedback and further evidence to assess the impact of these potential changes".

The regulator said aimed to ensure "financial markets function well" and, based on various feedback, felt "that our premium listing standards are regarded as overly burdensome and are deterring some companies from listing in the UK".

It also said the more flexible standard listing segment for shares "is poorly understood and not seen as attractive to companies".

The Primary Markets Effectiveness Review was opened on 3 May, after the FCA initiated a discussion on the topic in 2021, and the regulator has now outlined three core changes to reform the single listing category for equity shares in commercial companies which would affect UK companies and firms seeking to list in the UK.

The changes are to remove the current standard and premium listing share categories with a single listing category for commercial company issuers of equity shares; take on a more disclosure-based approach at the listing stage; and retain the discrete listing categories for other firm structures, such as investment trusts.

Chris Cummings, CEO of the Investment Association, agreed with the regulator that it wanted the UK to be "the most globally attractive place for companies to list, invest and do business" and he said to remain internationally competitive, "innovation is key".

Cummings welcomed the FCA's new blueprint, saying he was "concerned about the decline in innovative new firms choosing to list in London".

He said the current "overly restrictive Listing Requirements have acted as one of several reasons why some companies have listed elsewhere", although he said "wider structural factors play a greater role" as well.

The CEO explained that the UK had "long been regarded as the world-leader in stewardship and corporate governance" but that this "cultural expectation" did "not exist as strongly in other jurisdictions which instead rely on other mechanisms, such as litigation, company law and different forms of regulation, to protect investors".

This made it harder to compare the UK against other jurisdictions "like-for-like" which meant "it should challenge us all to constantly think if existing rules and requirements are still relevant".

The CEO said that any simplification would lower potential costs for firms and reduce the complexities for issuers.

He added: "End investors do stand to benefit from innovative, high quality and high growth companies coming to the UK market.

"Unlocking the opportunity for more capital to be allocated to such companies has been the core aim and ultimate outcome of many of the reviews that have been carried out on this issue in recent years."