The FCA established the Vote Reporting Group as an independent working group in November 2022.

The regulator established the working group last year to develop a standardised vote disclosure regime for UK asset managers on the back of recommendations from the Taskforce on Pension Scheme Voting Implementation (TPSVI).

The proposals - which are those of the group rather than the FCA - will seek to arm asset owners with relevant and comparable data to assist them in their decision-making.

Chaired by Deborah Gilshan, founder of The 100% Club, and comprising representatives from key stakeholder groups, the Vote Reporting Group has met monthly since November 2022.

The group's objectives are to develop recommendations on minimum vote reporting requirements for asset managers, an ownership of the vote disclosure template, and the storage and dissemination of vote reporting data.

The proposed template comprises three fields: standard fields, vote category fields and vote rationale fields.

In the consultation, the group suggested the template could help support wider regulatory developments, such as the government's plans for whole-of-economy Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR), the work of the Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT) as well as informing a planned review of the overall UK legal and regulatory framework relating to investment stewardship.

With regard to the storage and dissemination of the vote reporting data, some group members supported the template being an online central public registry of UK asset manager's votes, but others raised concerns this may add to the costs for asset managers due to internal compliance considerations.

The FCA, which is secretariat to the group, wrote the introduction to the consultation paper, in which ESG director Sacha Sadan said: "A voluntary, comprehensive and standardised vote reporting template, developed by and for industry, would allow asset owners and managers to set a higher standard for stewardship activity, better enabling them to create long term value for beneficiaries.

"Setting a high standard here is critical for the wider work we have in train at the FCA. These proposals would complement the Government's ambition for whole-of-economy Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and the work of the Transition Plan Taskforce.

"We stand ready to help the industry in this valuable voluntary initiative, and the FRC in its upcoming stewardship review, all of which can help ensure stewardship plays its key role in supporting the transition to a more sustainable future."

The consultation closes on 21 September 2023.

