Andrew Bailey: 'We are not desiring a recession but we will do what is necessary to bring inflation down'

Speaking to Sky News following the central bank's decision to raise interest rates by 50bps to 5%, Bailey was asked about his comments that the Bank was willing "to do anything" to reduce inflation, and if that included a recession.

He said "we are not seeking to precipitate a recession", adding the economy was "much stronger and much more resilient than we expected it to be" due to the reduction of extrinsic economic shocks, such as energy prices, which were previously causing inflation to rise.

"So we are not expecting, we are not desiring a recession. But we will do what is necessary to bring inflation down to target."

Bank of England is running out of ideas to tackle inflation

The 50bps hike came as a surprise, as experts had forecast a 25bps hike after headline inflation had remained unexpectedly high on 21 June.

Bailey was one of the seven Monetary Policy Committee members to vote for a 50bp rise, with two members voting to keep rates at 4.50%.

Speaking to Sky News, the governor said he expected inflation to "come down markedly this year" but warned there were signs of it being "more persistent", adding the Bank had made the "right" decision with its "decisive action today".

One of the key concerns for him, alongside reducing inflation, was bringing wage growth down.

Bank of England increases rates by 50bps to 5%

He explained the current levels of wage increases were "unsustainable", and said "we cannot continue to have the current level of wage increases and we cannot have companies seeking to rebuild profit margins, which means prices continuing to go up at their current rates".

"But what I would say to people is, we expect inflation to come down, and it is important then that price setting and wage setting reflect that," he said.

Bailey also addressed the issues with the BoE' forecasting, which is due to undergo an external review following concerns raised by the Treasury Committee.

In an open letter earlier this month, Treasury Committee chair Harriett Baldwin wrote to the BoE's chair of court David Roberts, expressing concerns about the central bank's abilities to accurately predict inflation, following evidence given by Huw Pill, chief economist of the Bank of England.

Today (22 June), Bailey said forecasting had been "very difficult in an era with such big things going on around us, a war, the pandemic", and noted the bank "need[s] to understand how we can best respond to those sorts of shocks".