In its monthly European Fund Flow Report, LSEG Lipper found bond funds had taken in €13.3bn in the previous month and €77.5bn since the year began.

Money market funds were the second most popular product in May, with net inflows of €1bn and ‘other' funds seeing €200m in new monies. These were the exceptions to the wider outflows trend experienced within the European fund space during the month.

European funds experienced "slight outflows" for the month, with overall fund flows for mutual funds and ETFs in Europe amounting to an estimated net outflows of €1.6bn for the period.

Detlef Glow, head of LSEG Lipper EMEA research, said this was "somewhat surprising".

"These outflows occurred in an unstable market environment in which some asset classes showed positive results, while others performed negatively over the course of the month," he said.

Glow explained that the market sentiment "was still driven by hopes that central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, may have reached the last phase of its fight against high inflation rates", adding: "They may, therefore, start to keep interest rates at least stable quite soon." He noted many investors are now anticipating a series of interest rate decreases later on this year.

There were still some geopolitical concerns to be mindful of, "as well as a still possible recession in the US and other major economies around the globe", Glow added.

"These fears are raised by inverted yield curves which are seen as an early indicator for a possible recession."

The report noted European investors had bought into bond funds more rapidly following a inversion of the yield curve for eurozone bonds, "which might be seen as a sign that European investors may anticipate a possible ending of the interest hiking cycle of central banks around the globe led by the US Federal Reserve", it said.

Investors' focus on de-risking was muddled. however, as investors also took positions in "somewhat riskier" sectors, such as Equity Emerging Markets Global, Equity Global, and Bond EUR Corporate, alongside the more defensive asset class exposure, indicating that European investors "were somewhat in mixed mode with regard to their risk appetite over the course of the month", LSEG Lipper said.

BlackRock took the top ‘fund promoter' spot for both the month and the year so far, experiencing €13bn and €35.bn respectively in inflows.

This was followed by JP Morgan (€8.8bn for May) and Amundi (€3.9bn).

LSEG Lipper said: "Given the product ranges of the top ten promoters and the overall fund flow trends, it was surprising to see that ETFs did not play a more significant role for the positions of the leading ETF promoter in Europe."

The report noted fund flows into ETFs had outpaced inflows into passively managed index mutual funds for the first five months of the year, at €58.2bn versus €23bn.