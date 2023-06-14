Treasury Committee questions FCA oversight of Crispin Odey and Odey AM

In an open letter, Baldwin raised several questions regarding the extent of the FCA's knowledge of Odey's alleged sexual misconduct and its supervision of the firm's founder.

Referring to Odey stepping down as chief executive in November 2020, Baldwin asked whether the move, which saw Odey's suitability approval shift from the responsibility of the regulator to his firm, was an "attempt to escape direct FCA oversight".

She questioned the reason given by the firm at the time and whether the FCA had investigated the change at the time.

Baldwin asked what the "nature and intensity" of the regulator's supervision and engagement with Odey Asset Management has been over the past five years, and how much of this has been driven by sexual misconduct allegations, such as those reported in the recent FT investigation.

The investigation notes the regulator was sent written communication from Odey AM's executive committee in 2021 regarding Odey's conduct, which Baldwin raises, questioning if the FCA received the communication and, if so, what steps did it take.

"Did the FCA place Mr Odey or Odey Asset Management under any form of investigation or heightened supervision at that point?," Baldwin asked.

She also noted a "final written warning" allegedly given to Odey by Odey AM, asking if the FCA had "any role" in the warning.

Following this, it was reported the then executive committee of Odey AM attempted further disciplinary action, which resulted the committee being "fired" by Odey. Baldwin questioned whether the FCA was told of these communications and whether the end result is a description recognised by the regulator.

She further questioned whether this was "unusual" and what "warning flags" it would raise for the FCA over a firm's governance.

Baldwin asked whether the FCA had expanded the remit of its investigation into Odey and Odey AM as a result of the FT article.

‘Effectively owner'

On a broader level, Baldwin described Odey as "effectively owner of Odey Asset Management" and asked how the FCA monitors the "cultural impact of the behaviour of a firm owner, even in cases where they are not formally a senior manager of the firm".

She questioned the systems of the regulator, asking what measures were in place to deal with "accusations of non-financial misconduct by individuals in financial services".

Baldwin wrote: "To what extent is this a priority for the FCA?

"Has the FCA undertaken any wider work on non-financial misconduct in financial services?"

She also asked that following the application of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime in 2019, how many individuals have been investigated by the FCA for sexual harassment and in how many cases was the individual also accused of financial misconduct.

Concluding, Baldwin requested a response as soon as possible, but "certainly by 5 July", with the Committee next set to meet on session will take place on Wednesday 19 July.