SIF 2023: FCA reveals 'crucial' ESG ratings code of conduct 'very close'

Mark Manning (pictured), is responsible for sustainable finance and stewardship at the FCA

Today (14 June), Mark Manning, responsible for sustainable finance and stewardship at the FCA, laid out the areas the regulator is prioritising across its portfolio of sustainable investing reforms at the Sustainable Investment Festival.

Manning emphasised the "crucial" need for transparency within the ESG data and ratings market as reliance on providers continues to grow, echoing the sentiment of the European Commission's release earlier this week of its plans to regulate the sector on the continent.

SIF 2023: More rigorous approach will boost engagement effectiveness

"The providers of these services need to be trusted to have robust governance and manage conflicts of interest effectively, and operate sound systems and controls that drive the delivery of their data products."

Manning described the working group's efforts to develop the code, which was established last November, as a "kick-start" for progress towards the consultation the Treasury subsequently launched earlier this year into bringing ESG data and ratings providers under regulatory control.

"We have been very supportive of ongoing government work," he said.

He shared the working group is "very close" to finalising the draft of the code, adding "we believe the work has been progressing incredibly well."

Manning outlined international alignment as another focus area, citing how "absolutely essential" coherence across regimes will continue to be - within both the ratings and broader sustainability reporting spheres.

Manning described the hugely anticipated release of the ISSB's international sustainability-related reporting standards as a "big strategic game changer" in answering "the clear market need for complete, consistent, comparable and reliable corporate disclosure".

He emphasised the need for this month's release to enable the UK to "interoperate with other reporting standards" in order to move the sector to start "homing in on impact".

Manning also placed sustainability-related governance, incentives and capabilities as another "big area of focus" for the regulator. The topic was one of many included in the February release of the FCA's discussion paper, Finance for positive sustainable change, with today's words demonstrating how others, such as stewardship and engagement, are laying further down the regulator's areas of concern.

This piece was originally published on Investment Week's sister publication Sustainable-Investment.com.