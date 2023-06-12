WisdomTree launches Renewable Energy ETF

Thematic UCITS range

'The transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources is our best chance of tackling climate change.'
WisdomTree has unveiled the WisdomTree Renewable Energy UCITS ETF, which will sit within its range of thematic ETFs.

The fund seeks to track the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Renewable Energy index, before fees and expenses, the company said.

The Renewable Energy ETF has been labelled Article 9 under SFDR and has a total expense ratio of 0.45%.

The fund has today (12 June) listed on the Börse Xetra and Borsa Italiana, and will list on the London Stock Exchange tomorrow (13 June).

WisdomTree's index is designed to "track the performance of global companies involved in the renewable energy value chain as part of the electrification and decarbonisation megatrend", the company explained.

Those companies will also need to satisfy WisdomTree's ESG criteria, it added.

Chris Gannatti, global head of research at WisdomTree, said: "The transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources is our best chance of tackling climate change. Renewable energy is at the heart of this endeavour and we see several key drivers that could propel the growth in renewable energy usage.

"Since the war in Ukraine, energy security has been a priority for countries as it became clear the world had to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. This, coupled with regulatory support to meet net zero targets by 2050 and significant cost reductions in wind and solar power production are creating a perfect storm for renewable and clean energy production."

