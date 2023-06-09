UBS seals £8bn deal with Swiss government to cover Credit Suisse losses

The new deal was the final step in UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse, which is set to complete next week.

The Loss Protection Agreement, announced by the Swiss government today (9 June), is the final step in UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse, which is set to complete as early as 12 June.

The £8bn assistance will be triggered once UBS has covered the first CHF5bn (£4.4bn) of losses. The guarantee would cover the CHF44bn (£38.9bn) portfolio of Credit Suisse assets that UBS plans to wind down, equivalent to 3% of the combined group's total assets.

UBS to complete Credit Suisse acquisition as early as 12 June

"UBS will manage these assets in a prudent and diligent manner and intends to minimise any losses and maximise value realisation on these assets," the firm said in a statement.

"It also will cover the initial and ongoing external costs incurred by the Confederation and [Swiss regulator] FINMA for the [loss protection agreement]."

In a separate statement, the Swiss government said: "The priority for the federal government and UBS is to minimise potential losses and risks so that recourse to the federal guarantee is avoided to the greatest extent possible."

UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $3.3bn

UBS agreed to purchase Credit Suisse in March for £3.3bn, after the latter saw its share price collapse and a run on its deposits following a combination of its delayed annual results and fears around the simultaneous US regional banking crisis occurring at the time.

The request for Swiss authorities to contribute to cover the losses of the collapsed bank were part of the initial discussions in March during the weekend of negotiations.