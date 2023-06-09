Civitas Social Housing bidder brings forward unconditional date for takeover offer

Under the UK Takeover Code, the unconditional date is the date by which all conditions in the takeover of the REIT must either be satisfied or waived.

On 9 May, the Civitas board said it had agreed to a recommended all-cash offer for the entire issued capital of the trust from Hong Kong-based property developer CK Asset Holdings.

The bid, made by the developer's wholly owned indirect subsidiary Wellness Unity, valued the company at approximately £485m, which represents a premium of around 44% to the closing price of 55.4p on 5 May.

Civitas Social Housing REIT agrees to £485m take-private offer

In a stock exchange notice today (9 June), CK Asset Holdings said it wanted to conclude the offer process to give Civitas shareholders an exit opportunity within a shorter timetable, while also allowing the continued development of Civitias' property portfolio.

The bidder also provided an update on the level of acceptances received under the offer. As of yesterday (8 June), the company either held or had received valid acceptances of over 105 million shares, or about 17.3% of Civitas' issued share capital.

Civitas' second largest tenant faces enforcement action from regulator

Pietro Nicholls, lead portfolio manager of the VT RM Alternative Income fund, which holds a £12m stake in CHS, said in May that the bid of 80p per share undervalued the trust's medium-term prospects.

This was echoed by Richard Williams, property analyst for QuotedData, who said the bid price is too low and "materially undervalues" the company, given its £662m NAV as of the end of March.