Jefferies reiterates 'Buy' rating on M&G amid £1bn wholesale inflows

M&G CEO Andrea Rossi said the wholesale inflows “more than offset the expected redemptions from institutional clients and drove inflows into high-margin propositions".

In a research note on Thursday (8 June), the broker said the inflows, largely coming from the UK, make the business one of the top five managers by net flows in the first quarter of 2023.

"Such growth has been driven by improving performance, with 68% of funds in the upper two quartiles over one year and 75% over three years," the firm added.

The group's total assets under management in Q1 stood at £344bn, up from the £342bn at the close of 2022. The business suffered net outflows of £1.1bn in Q1 - £400m excluding heritage - compared with consensus of £1bn for the financial year.

Markets added 0.9% to AUMA in Q1, with Jefferies noting that performance proved "resilient" despite volatility in the quarter.

The broker added that, with a Solvency II ratio of 200%, M&G has improved its capital strength in Q1 2023, more than compensating for the £310m dividend paid in the quarter.

The trading update also revealed that around 4% of M&G's workforce are set to exit the firm this year as part of its voluntary redundancy programme. Over 200 staff members have had their applications accepted, taking the firm up on its redundancy offer.