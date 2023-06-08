M&G to make 4% of staff redundant via voluntary scheme

Part of £200m cost cutting drive

Eve Maddock-Jones
Andrea Rossi (pictured), M&G CEO
Andrea Rossi (pictured), M&G CEO

Around 4% of M&G’s workforce are set to exit the firm this year as part of its voluntary redundancy programme.

In the group's Q1 2023 trading update today (8 June), it revealed that over 200 staff members have had their applications accepted, taking the firm up on its redundancy offer.

M&G said the majority of these exits were expected to happen between Q4 2023 and Q1 next year.

The scheme forms part of M&G's plans to cut costs by £200m by 2025, outlined by its new CEO Andrea Rossi back in March.

In the trading update, M&G said the redundancy scheme was now closed to new applicants.

M&G launches full PruFund range on Wealth platform

The group also experienced a positive response to its newly launched PruFund in the period, which had taken in over £1.6bn in under a month, according to the update.

The PruFund range was launched on 22 May via its M&G Wealth Platform, comprised of the PruFund Growth, PruFund Cautious and five Risk Managed PruFunds.

Rossi said the range has "continued to see good momentum".

"Making the wider PruFund range more accessible to financial intermediaries will support flows in the second half of the year and beyond," he added.

M&G also saw £1bn in net client inflows into its Wholesale Asset Management in the period, which Rossi said he was "particularly encouraged by".

He added this "more than offset the expected redemptions from institutional clients and drove inflows into high-margin propositions".

The majority of the inflows came from the UK, in which M&G was amongst the 'top five' managers by net flows in the period, according to The Pridham report, which Rossi said had "ended a long period of subdued performance" and made up for the redemptions from institutional clients triggered by the Mini Budget crisis in September last year.

The group's total assets under management in Q1 stood at £344bn, up from the £342bn at the close of 2022.

 

