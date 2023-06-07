Chrysalis-backed Smart eyes future London IPO

The company is looking to float in London in the next 18 months to four years.
Chrysalis-backed pension tech start-up Smart is aiming to make an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in the near future.

The company will be looking to float within the next 18 month to four years, people familiar with the matter told Investment Week, after doubling its assets under management to over £8bn.

It has also secured $95m in funding to finance its next steps, and has recently acquired US-based savings and retirement solutions provider ProManage.

Chrysalis: Portfolio funding risk 'substantially reduced' amid progress towards profitability

The current IPO timeline could change according to market conditions and other external influences, the people said.

The company is one of the UK's largest master trusts and one of Chrysalis Investment's top ten portfolio holdings. As of 31 March 2023, the company represents 9.9% of the trust's portfolio. 

Smart Pension - the company's UK-based master trust - has more than 1.1 million members and uses its own retirement savings technology platform, Keystone, which is also used internationally by large financial services groups and governments.

Chrysalis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

