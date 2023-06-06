AIC unveils listed PE benchmarks with LPX AG partnership

The LPX indices will include capture companies globally which active within PE and the headline and sub-sector indices will allow investors to measure the fundamental performance of listed PE as an asset class.

LPX is a research house specialising in listed alternatives and it sponsors the representative benchmarks for the Private Equity, Infrastructure and Private Debt asset classes.

The LPX indices will capture companies globally which are active within PE, with the headline and sub-sector indices allowing investors to measure the fundamental performance of listed PE as an asset class.

A spokesperson for the AIC told Investment Week this is the first time it has made listed PE benchmarks available on its website.

'A buyer's market': What is behind the fanfare for private equity secondaries?

Michel Degosciu, co-founder and managing director of LPX AG, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with a leading body like the AIC, providing relevant benchmarks so the performance of its private equity member companies can be accurately evaluated."

He added: "As a result of this partnership, investors will be able to understand how their company has performed in comparison to an appropriate private equity benchmark - a positive for the association, its member companies and their shareholders."