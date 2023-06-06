AIC unveils listed PE benchmarks with LPX AG partnership

LPX AG

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
The LPX indices will include capture companies globally which active within PE and the headline and sub-sector indices will allow investors to measure the fundamental performance of listed PE as an asset class.
Image:

The LPX indices will include capture companies globally which active within PE and the headline and sub-sector indices will allow investors to measure the fundamental performance of listed PE as an asset class.

The Association of Investment Companies has collaborated with LPX AG to provide a suite of benchmarks for its listed Private Equity member companies.

LPX is a research house specialising in listed alternatives and it sponsors the representative benchmarks for the Private Equity, Infrastructure and Private Debt asset classes.

The LPX indices will capture companies globally which are active within PE, with the headline and sub-sector indices allowing investors to measure the fundamental performance of listed PE as an asset class.

A spokesperson for the AIC told Investment Week this is the first time it has made listed PE benchmarks available on its website.

'A buyer's market': What is behind the fanfare for private equity secondaries?

Michel Degosciu, co-founder and managing director of LPX AG, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with a leading body like the AIC, providing relevant benchmarks so the performance of its private equity member companies can be accurately evaluated."

He added: "As a result of this partnership, investors will be able to understand how their company has performed in comparison to an appropriate private equity benchmark - a positive for the association, its member companies and their shareholders."

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Titan Wealth Holdings collaborates with IA to launch intern programme

Securities Trust of Scotland changes name

More on Investment Trusts

The valuation of SolarArise will need to reflect the new information made available to the board, as well as the “material uncertainties” over the future of the project.
Investment Trusts

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact faces losses after pulling out from $7m India project

Continuation vote on the horizon

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 06 June 2023 • 3 min read
The change became effective from 5 June, and Troy noted the trust’s trading instrument display mnemonic, ISIN and SEDOL would remain unchanged still.
Investment Trusts

Securities Trust of Scotland changes name

STS Global Income & Growth trust

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 06 June 2023 • 1 min read
Alongside the income-paying stocks, investors continue to take a punt on more speculative bets and the potential recovery return available.
Investment Trusts

ii: Investors continue hunt for income in May

Passives dominate open-ended

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 02 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Lee Gardhouse departs Hargreaves Lansdown after 28 years

06 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Ocado avoids FTSE 100 relegation for now but questions remain

05 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

'A buyer's market': What is behind the fanfare for private equity secondaries?

06 June 2023 • 4 min read
04

BlackRock increases market share of UK asset management by 93% over past decade

06 June 2023 • 2 min read
05

abrdn begins £150m share buyback programme

05 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Calastone: ESG equity funds suffer worst ever outflows in May

06 June 2023 • 2 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Register now
Trustpilot