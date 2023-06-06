ThomasLloyd Energy Impact faces losses after pulling out from $7m India project

Continuation vote on the horizon

Valeria Martinez
The valuation of SolarArise will need to reflect the new information made available to the board, as well as the “material uncertainties” over the future of the project.
The ThomasLloyd Energy Impact trust has pulled its investment in one of its construction-ready assets, which could lead to a "significant write-down" and a potential hit to its net asset value, according to Numis Research Solutions.

In April, the trust's shares were suspended due to "material uncertainty" over the valuation of a 200 MW construction-ready asset from SolarArise, a Delhi-based renewable energy platform owned by ThomasLloyd, leading to a delay in the publication of its 2022 accounts.

In a stock exchange notice this morning (6 June), the trust board said that on the basis of a significant reduction in equity returns and increased risk profile of the asset, it would be "inappropriate" for the company to proceed with the investment in the project. 

As a result, the valuation of SolarArise will need to reflect the new information made available to the board, as well as the "material uncertainties" over the future of the project, it said. 

This meant the historic carrying fair values of the project in SolarArise, currently estimated to total $7m, will be written off and the valuation may need to reflect the exposures to $1.2m in performance bank guarantees, as well as the fair value of associated contingent liabilities.

The company said the investment manager will continue to evaluate options for the project, including available mitigating actions, to determine "the best course of action". 

EY has been appointed by the board in New Delhi to assist in reviewing options presented by the investment manager on the "appropriate" strategy for the project, it said. 

The write-down means the board is not currently able to provide a timetable for completion of the audit of the financial period ended 31 December 2022. The share suspension will remain until the accounts are published. 

The 31 March NAV will not be published, while the 30 June NAV will be announced as part of the interim results which may be published at the same time as the 2022 accounts. 

Continuation resolution

As the company has failed to invest at least 75% of its net initial proceeds within 12 months of admission, as outlined in its IPO prospectus, a continuation resolution will be proposed at the upcoming AGM.

The board said it would not be "appropriate" to ask shareholders to vote on the continuation of the company until shareholders can make an "informed decision" once they receive the 2022 accounts. 

Therefore, the AGM set for 30 June will be adjourned before the continuation resolution is put to the vote, with that resolution put to shareholders at the adjourned AGM. 

In a research note, Numis analysts Ewan Lovett-Turner and Priyesh Parmar said that while they understand that investors "may not have full information on the valuation and prospects for the assets, [...] they may have sufficient to decide whether they want the fund to continue in its current form". 

"We find it hard to believe that the fund has a future after such a significant failure from within the portfolio at an early stage which raises significant questions about the manager's due diligence process," the analysts said. 

"We believe this is a company specific issue that does not have direct implication for the wider renewable energy/infrastructure sectors, apart from stressing the need to back high quality management teams."

