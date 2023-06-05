abrdn begins £150m share buyback programme

Working with JP Morgan Securities

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The programme will see up to 300,083,639 ordinary shares being bought back
Image:

The programme will see up to 300,083,639 ordinary shares being bought back

abrdn has begun a £150m share buyback programme, working with JP Morgan Securities.

Today (5 June), abrdn entered into a non-discretionary instruction with JPMS, which it said will be acting as riskless principal.

The asset manager signalled its intention to make the move last week after selling shares in Indian insurance firm HDFC Life Insurance. 

The programme will see up to 300,083,639 ordinary shares being bought back, ending no later than 5 September. abrdn said this would be to reduce its share capital, with all shares purchased to be cancelled.

abrdn's share price is up 3.5% today to 210p, according to Morningstar data. Year-to-date, the firm's shares have gained 11.3% after losing 15.3% in 2022. 

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

abrdn US small cap fund placed under review by Morningstar following manager departure

TOBAM launches anti-benchmark high yield fund

Most read
01

Lee Gardhouse departs Hargreaves Lansdown after 28 years

06 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

'A buyer's market': What is behind the fanfare for private equity secondaries?

06 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

Stock Spotlight: Ocado avoids FTSE 100 relegation for now but questions remain

05 June 2023 • 4 min read
04

BlackRock increases market share of UK asset management by 93% over past decade

06 June 2023 • 2 min read
05

abrdn begins £150m share buyback programme

05 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

abrdn US small cap fund placed under review by Morningstar following manager departure

06 June 2023 • 1 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Register now
Trustpilot