abrdn begins £150m share buyback programme

The programme will see up to 300,083,639 ordinary shares being bought back

Today (5 June), abrdn entered into a non-discretionary instruction with JPMS, which it said will be acting as riskless principal.

The asset manager signalled its intention to make the move last week after selling shares in Indian insurance firm HDFC Life Insurance.

The programme will see up to 300,083,639 ordinary shares being bought back, ending no later than 5 September. abrdn said this would be to reduce its share capital, with all shares purchased to be cancelled.

abrdn's share price is up 3.5% today to 210p, according to Morningstar data. Year-to-date, the firm's shares have gained 11.3% after losing 15.3% in 2022.