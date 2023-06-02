UK SPAC eyes £1.8m IPO in London

The listing will enable it to 'pursue its objective of acquiring a target company or business in the technology sector'.

The company specialises in the fintech and deep tech sectors and has raised £809,437 in gross proceeds - consisting of 26,981,233 ordinary shares at 3 pence per share.

Subject to admission to the standard listing segment of the LSE, Ashington Innovation said it will have 61,397,900 shares in issue, valuing it at around £1.84m.

Trading in the firm's ordinary shares is expected to begin on 6 June 2023 at 8am, subject to admission approval.

Ashington Innovation explained the listing will enable it to "pursue its objective of acquiring a target company or business in the technology sector, with particular focus on the fintech and deep tech sectors".

It added: "There is no specific expected target value for the acquisition and the company expects that any funds not used for the acquisition will be used for future acquisitions, internal or external growth and expansion, purchase of outstanding debt and/or working capital in relation to the acquired company or business.

"The company's efforts in identifying a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region."