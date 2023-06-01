LSEG replaces FTSE Russell CEO

Staal is moving to a different role within the group, FTSE Russell said, but this is currently unknown.

Bassett joins from DWS Group, where she was global head systematic investment solutions.

She previously worked at Deutsche Bank as managing director, global co-head of index investing and Americas head of product.

Bassett will continue to be based in New York and will report to LSEG CEO David Schwimmer.

Schwimmer said: "Fiona is a recognised industry leader and FTSE Russell will benefit greatly from her deep experience of building and transforming businesses in asset management, index investing and investment banking. We continue to attract high-calibre talent to complement our existing leadership and we look forward to welcoming Fiona to the team."

FTSE Russell is a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group that produces, maintains, licenses markets and stock market indices.

Basset's predecessor Staal joined the LSEG brand in 2020, originally as head of research and product management, before taking on the FTSE Russell CEO role in 2021.

He formerly worked at abrdn as head of macro systematic strategies and risk.