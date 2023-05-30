St James's Place begins hunt for Andrew Croft's successor - reports

Croft has been at SJP since 1993

The £150bn wealth manager has begun the hiring proceedings as Crofts prepares to step down.

He has been at the company since 1993 and became CFO in 2004, a position he held until 2017. Croft was then promoted to CEO in 2018.

Justin Onuekwusi departs LGIM for St James's Place

A source close to the matter told Sky News the search for a successor and subsequent transition could take more than a year to complete.

A spokesperson for SJP said: "As part of long-term succession planning, the board has regular dialogue with search firms to assess and monitor the market. This is in line with best practice corporate governance."

The news came after the wealth manager posted disappointing Q1 results, with net inflows falling 31% and gross inflows dropping 11% compared with Q1 2022.

Despite the decline in flows, at the time Croft said the company had a "good quarter", with funds under management increasing slightly by 1.6% to £151.2bn.