Mudrick Capital eyes £300m London trust IPO - reports

According to reports by The Times, the firm has been gauging investor appetite for the IPO of a trust, which would buy into distressed credit in the US.

Stockbroker Cenkos has reportedly been appointed to work on the potential deal.

Mudrick Capital has been contacted for comment.

Mudrick Capital was founded in 2009 by Jason Mudrick, who also works as the fund's CIO. It has offices in New York and London, and two years ago expanded into Europe by acquiring a credit fund from private equity group CVC.

The firm entered the spotlight two years ago during the market craze in the US driven by retail investors on social media, when Mudrick gained nearly $200m in a single month thanks to its holdings in cinema chain AMC Entertainment and video game retailer GameStop.