UK retail sales up 0.5% in April

The figure shows signs of "partial recovery", after retail sales fell 1.2% in March - revised from the previous figure of 0.9%, the ONS said.

When compared to pre-Covid levels in February 2020, volumes were still 0.8% lower, but 16.5% higher in value terms.

Non-food volumes increased by 1% after falling 1.8% in March due to poor weather, while food sales rose by 0.7%, after again falling by 0.8% the previous month.

In comparison, food stores sales volumes were 2.7% below pre-pandemic levels of February 2020, the ONS said.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said consumers were evidently "being more discerning about the number of additional extras finding their way into trollies", which could lead to pressure on supermarkets' margins.

Emma Mogford, fund manager for the Premier Miton Monthly Income fund, said increasing waged are "offsetting some of the cost of living squeeze", helping consumers feel better off. "However, any increase in unemployment later in the year could dampen confidence once more."

Non-store retailing, which mainly comprises online retailers, also grew over the month by 0.2% after a 1.4% drop in March.

The only sector where sales fell in April was automotive fuel sales with sales volumes dropping 2.2%, despite a 0.1% increase in March.

Overall sales volumes grew by 0.8% in the three months to April 2023, the highest level since August 2021 (1.3%).

Charlie Huggins, manager of the quality shares portfolio at Wealth Club, said the April figures came in "slightly better than expected", helped by the improving weather.

"No one is going to look at these figures and claim consumers are feeling flush. But at the same time the cataclysmic predictions for the UK economy in 2023 are proving very wide of the mark," he added.

"The worry is that higher interest rates have yet to really bite. Many people are still sitting pretty on fixed rate mortgages. When they refinance they are going to find their disposable incomes drop significantly. At that point retailers may really start to feel the pinch, especially if inflationary pressures remain elevated."