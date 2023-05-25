AJ Bell half-year profits jump 61% to £42m

Revenue up 37%

AJ Bell CEO Michael Summersgill (pictured) said the company's diversified revenue streams 'enable us to perform well in a range of different market conditions'.
AJ Bell CEO Michael Summersgill

AJ Bell has posted strong performance in its half year results to 31 March 2023, with profits before tax rising 61% to £41.9m, compared with £26.1m over the same period last year.

Revenue rose 37% to £103.6m from £75.5m in the half year to March 2022.

The company also posted a 57% rise in diluted earnings per share at 7.9 pence and an interim dividend of 3.5 pence per share - a 26% increase from the same period last year.

AJ Bell Investments assets jump 70% to £3.9bn in last year

AJ Bell's platform business reported a period of growth with customer numbers rising 7% over the six months to 455,008.

Platform assets under administration grew 7% to £68.8bn, driven by inflows of £2bn and favourable market movements of £2.5bn over the period.

Customer retention rate remained strong over the six months at 95.5% - the same level posted in its half year results in 2022.

AJ Bell Investments increased its assets under management by 39% over the period to £3.9bn, and posted record net inflows of around £900m, more than double the last year's £400m figure.

Michael Summersgill, CEO of AJ Bell, said the positive half year results proved that the company's diversified revenue streams "enable us to perform well in a range of different market conditions".

AJ Bell unveils charitable foundation

He added AJ Bell is set to benefit from the removal of the pensions lifetime allowance and annual allowances, which took place in April, as they will also give customers "the freedom to invest more in their pensions without having to worry about tax penalties as their investments grow over time".

Summersgill continued: "We have recently called for similarly bold action from the government in the ISA market in order to further simplify investing for consumers. At their core, ISAs are a simple, tax-efficient savings account but the multiple versions that now exist make it hard for people to know which one is right for them.

"We believe there only needs to be one ISA that condenses the multiple variants back into a single product that is easy to understand and more likely to encourage investment."

He added the company's different business divisions and strong performance have positioned the firm to continue attracting new customers and growing its market share.

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

