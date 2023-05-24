UK inflation drops to 8.7% in April

However, core CPI, which excludes energy and food prices, rose from 6.2% to 6.8% last month, reaching the highest level in 30 years.

After April 2022 saw energy prices spike by 47.5%, this has since dropped out of the year-on-year equation, leading the comparative inflation rate to naturally fall.

Food inflation remained strong, at 19.1% in April, compared to 19.2% the month before, while service inflation saw a 1.6% month-on-month increase.

Markets are now pricing in two further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, and believe rates will peak at 5.2% by the middle of this year.

The figures come following new forecasts from the International Monetary Fund that the UK would no longer be entering recession in 2023, and instead grow by 0.4%.

Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton Investors, said: "UK inflation is undoubtedly moderating, but much more slowly than expected. There is little good news in the CPI data released, which probably leaves the Bank of England with little choice but to keep interest rates moving higher when they next meet.

"With much of the economy remaining robust, they will probably think that it can cope with tighter monetary conditions; the problem is that when that bites, it could lead to a sharper slow down."

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, added: "While this fall in inflation shows things are beginning to move in the right direction, we cannot ignore the fact that there is an incredibly long way to go.

"Inflation at 8.7% is still eye-wateringly high with prices rising steeply, and we are unlikely to see such significant eases as this in the coming months. Instead, we can expect to see a more gradual decline, particularly if the IMF's prediction is accurate.

"While the Bank of England has made no promises that it is nearing the end of its hiking cycle as far as interest rates are concerned, it will be relieved to see inflation has finally budged."

Carter said that for as long as wage growth continues to increase, the bank will keep the option of further interest rate rises "firmly on the table", and particularly if core inflation remains persistently high.