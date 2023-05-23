Invesco revamps ESG methodology of solar energy ETF

Sector exclusions

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The ETF will also exclude firms with an S&P governance score screen of less than five, or with no score at all.
Image:

The ETF will also exclude firms with an S&P governance score screen of less than five, or with no score at all.

Invesco has altered the ESG exclusions of its solar energy ETF, following changes to its S&P Dow Jones index.

In a shareholder notice yesterday (23 May), the Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF said it will now exclude companies directly involved in adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling and tobacco, as well as certain defence and energy firms.

Alongside excluding firms with direct exposure to these industries, companies with a greater than 20% indirect exposure to the respective sectors will also be excluded under the new rules.

Furthermore, the ETF will also exclude firms with an S&P governance score screen of less than five, or with no score at all.

The changes will be effective from 1 June.

 

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

MJ Hudson completes sale of data arm to Apex Group as it plans to delist

International regulatory group unveils first set of global rules for crypto industry

More on ETFs

The launches come following the firm's record monthly turnover of over $420m.
ETFs

Leverage Shares launches raft of leveraged ETPs

FAANG+ ETP

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 19 May 2023 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: Vanguard ETF market review - inflows accelerate in March
ETFs

Industry Voice: Vanguard ETF market review - inflows accelerate in March

European-domiciled ETF inflows increased by around 65% in March

Vanguard
clock 17 May 2023 • 10 min read
The survey of young investors was conducted by YouGov
ETFs

Gen Z investors set to drive ETF market growth

BlackRock survey

Laura Miller
clock 16 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Lasting legacy': Industry pays tribute to 'trailblazer' Anne-Marie McConnon

23 May 2023 • 11 min read
02

Home REIT appoints new investment manager as rent collection drops to 13%

23 May 2023 • 4 min read
03

HSBC sued for $1bn by new SVB owner for 'plundering' staff - reports

23 May 2023 • 2 min read
04

Bank of America ups year-end target for S&P 500

23 May 2023 • 2 min read
05

Hargreaves Lansdown slams Lindsell Train over 'insufficient' investment risk framework

22 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

Stock Spotlight: British American Tobacco sees light in non-combustibles

22 May 2023 • 5 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot