Investec reports 'strong results' as profits surge 21.6%

In Investec's report for the year up to 31 March 2023, the group said its funds under management had decreased 4.5% to £61bn, largely due to unfavourable market movements.

Discretionary FUM saw £810m in inflows, which were offset by non-discretionary FUM outflows of £433m.

Revenue for the group increased 14.6%, which it attributed to higher global interest rates and loan growth, as well as client acquisition and increased client activity. However, it reported a decrease in fee and commission income by 4.7%.

Meanwhile, fixed operating expenditure grew by 11.3%, due to inflationary pressures, continued investment in the business and post-pandemic normalisation in some spending.

Investec also pointed to the firm's UK wealth arm's planned merger with Rathbones, which is set to create a combined discretionary wealth manager with £100bn in investor assets.

The deal will lead to Investec owning 41.25% of the economic interest in the enlarged Rathbones Group's share capital, with Investec's voting rights limited to 29.9%. The merger is expected to be completed in early Q4 2023.

The firm's board proposed a final dividend of 17.5p per share, leading to a full-year dividend of 31p per share, compared to 25p the year before.

Additionally, the firm reduced its holding in the Ninety One, which demerged from Investec in 2020, from 25% to 10%, distributing the shares to ordinary shareholders at 64p per share.

Looking ahead, it said that over the next year, revenue is likely to be underpinned by moderate book growth, with return on equity expected to be maintained at about 14%, compared to this year's figure of 13.7%.

Fani Titi, group chief executive, said: "The group reported strong results in a challenging macro backdrop, with all our client franchises reporting growth in pre-provision adjusted operating profit.

"Our focused approach to support our clients and the diversified nature of our revenue streams underpinned the financial performance."