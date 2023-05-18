Bank of England's Bailey: QT not to blame for banking turmoil

He reiterated that no stress was felt in the UK banking sector as a result of the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank, or the rescue sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.

At a Treasury Select Committee hearing today (18 May), BoE representatives defended the decision to initiate QT last year.

BoE governor Bailey signals further rate hikes in face of inflation uncertainty

Bailey said the move was "important" to allow the central bank's balance sheet "to adjust so it has headroom to do whatever [it] might need to do in the future".

The governor added that the BoE's balance sheet needed to be reduced, which is why it announced an £80bn stock reduction in September 2022.

The implementation, however, was delayed as the central bank wanted to "avoid selling into illiquid markets" at a time when there was market disturbance following the ramifications of the Truss-Kwarteng Mini Budget, said Ben Broadbent, deputy governor for monetary policy at the central bank.

He explained that in the spring of 2022, Bailey had already announced the BoE's intention to reduce its stock, and had provided a range between £50bn to £100bn as the target for the QT programme.

The £100bn threshold was set as the BoE was warned by market participants anything over that sum could have disturbed market liquidity, Broadbent said.

That is why the decision surrounding QT was made to be "gradual and predictable" in order not to disrupt markets, said Dave Ramsden, deputy governor for markets and banking at the BoE.

Bank of England projects £100bn payment from Treasury to cover QE losses

He explained that in the first year of the QT programme, around £35bn of gilts in the bank's portfolio were maturing, meaning the remaining £45bn was going to come from active sales.

Ramsden said the central bank will "definitely go" for another £80bn in September this year, but this time around there will be "slower amounts in active sales", as £50bn are maturing.

All three BoE representatives emphasised the QT exercise was a technical balance sheet exercise for the bank, with very little, if any, effect on inflation or the markets.

Broadbent said because Bailey had warned of the move last year, QT is already being factored into the yield curve: "Markets expect this £80bn to be done."

He added the impact of QT has accounted for less than 10 basis points on ten-year gilt yields and inflation.

From an inflationary point of view, Bailey confidently rejected the idea that QT or QE might have been responsible for the decades-high inflationary levels, as they were driven by "external shocks" to the economy, which included supply chain shocks during Covid and the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy and food.

IMF: Stress test of shadow banking could hinder sector regulation - reports

The governor added he does not envisage the BoE's balance sheet "returning to what it was before quantitative easing started in the financial crisis", due to banks needing significantly larger cash reserves than they did 15 years ago.

The central bank noted, however, that QE never meant to "go on forever".