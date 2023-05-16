UK unemployment rate creeps up in Q1

While the UK employment rate was estimated at 75.9% in January to March 2023, 0.2 percentage points higher than October to December 2022, this looks set to change.

During the same period, the number of people who were inactive because of long-term sickness rose to a record high.

But there has also been a record flow out of inactivity in the last three months, driven by people moving into employment, the ONS data revealed.

The increase in employment over the latest three-month period was driven by part-time employees and self-employed workers.

But the more timely estimate of payrolled employees for April 2023 shows a monthly decrease, down 136,000 on the revised March 2023 figures, to 29.8 million. This would be the first fall in total payrolled employees since February 2021.

After CPIH inflation, real total pay (including bonuses) fell 3% and real regular pay (excluding bonuses) fell 2%.

Before inflation, total pay (including bonuses) was up 5.8% and regular pay up 6.7%.

Growth for the private sector was 7% and for the public sector was 5.6%, while growth for the public sector has not been this fast for 20 years.

Commenting on the figures, Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said: "The Bank is left facing a tricky task of knowing when enough is enough on interest rates, and this morning's data may mean we are not quite at the end of the hiking cycle yet.

"It will be hoping wage growth continues to moderate and does not threaten to rip up the inflation forecasts it is relying on when it comes to interest rate setting."

Following Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's ‘back to work' Budget in March, he will be relieved to see the rate of economic inactivity decreased, Carter added.

He said: "The chancellor had aimed to boost the UK's productivity largely by tempting older workers back into employment with major changes to pensions allowances, though this change in inactivity was still largely driven by those aged 16-24.

"This suggests the post-pandemic trend of economic inactivity in older workers continues and only time will tell whether the chancellor's incentives can provide the boost he was hoping for."

Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said today's data did at least show some tentative signs that the labour market may be starting to cool.

He said: "The increase in the participation rate offers some hope that stronger wages are pulling young people back into the labour force, but this news will be tempered by the fact that the number of people now out of the labour force citing long-term sickness has reached a record high."

Based on today's evidence, UK investors should be preparing for further rate hikes ahead, he added.

"If the Bank holds the line on being guided by the data, it looks increasingly likely that UK interest rates will reach 5% in 2023."

In a statement on the ONS data, Chancellor Hunt said: "It is encouraging that the unemployment rate remains historically low but difficulty in finding staff and rising prices are a worry for many families and businesses.

"That is why we must stick to our plan to halve inflation and help families with the cost of living, while delivering our childcare reforms and supporting older people and disabled people who want to work."