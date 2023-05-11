Bluestar withdraws Home REIT bid

‘Highly disappointed’

James Baxter-Derrington
In a regulatory statement issued four minutes from the PUSU deadline of 5pm today (11 May), Bluestar confirmed it “does not intend to make an offer under Rule 2.7 of the code”.
Bluestar Group has withdrawn its bid for embattled social housing investment trust Home REIT.

The move comes following yesterday evening's criticism from the bidder, which lamented a lack of engagement from the Home REIT board since February 2023, when the company started "arranging financing and carrying out outside-in due diligence", it said in a regulatory filing.

Home REIT declines further sale deadline extension to Bluestar Group

Bluestar said it was "highly disappointed" that the board of Home REIT had not granted an extension to the deadline and argued the decision removed "a major element of optionality for shareholders".

"The possible offer would have provided a route to upfront liquidity at a valuation level that Bluestar does not anticipate Home achieving in the public markets in the medium term," the statement added.

Home REIT has not made any public statement on either statement from Bluestar Group. It has been contacted for comment.

