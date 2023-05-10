SVB parent company delays publishing quarterly results

In the filing, SVB Financial Group said that as a result "the business of the company has been severely curtailed".

The parent company of the now closed Silicon Valley Bank, disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing yesterday (9 May) that it would be unable to meet the reporting deadline set out by the US Securities and Exchange Commission's as the collapse principal subsidiary had hampered the firms reporting capabilities.

On the 17 March, SVB Financial Group filed for 'reorganisation bankruptcy', but SVB was not part of the claim as court-appointed administrators were tasked with unwinding the investment management arm, SVB Capital, investment bank SVB Securities and wealth manager SVB Private.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation sold the company to fellow US regional bank First Citizens Bank.

SVB shut down on 10 March after a run on the bank's deposits triggered the worst bank collapse since the financial crisis.

In the recent SEC filing, SVB Financial Group said that as a result "the business of the company has been severely curtailed".

It said: "The range of commercial and private banking products and services, as well as asset management, private wealth management and other investment services, the company offered through the bank before the receivership are no longer part of the company's business."

Additionally, with a vast number of employees now let go or moved into another part of the business, it is "currently operating without input from any member of its prior accounting or finance departments who were involved in preparing or filing the periodic reports" required.

It said the firm's remaining "limited" staff are "dedicated to exploring strategic alternatives for the Company's remaining businesses and meeting the requirements" related to the bankruptcy case.

SVB Financial Group said that due to a "lack of access to records required to complete financial statement" and "limited staffing" issues, in the current deadline "undue hardship on the company" and could not be done "without unreasonable effort and expense".

It added that its results for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023 would "differ significantly" to the same period in 2022 and 2023, due to the "adverse developments" of SVB collapsing.