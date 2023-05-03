FCA unveils equity secondary markets reforms

‘Promote competition and growth’

Post trade transparency requirements will come into force from April 2024, while the other reforms will be effective immediately.
The Financial Conduct Authority has introduced changes to the mechanisms of equity secondary markets.

The move is part of the Wholesale Market Review, which the FCA has undertaken alongside the UK government.

The changes will tailor rules to "better suit UK markets and to promote competition and growth", the FCA said.

The reforms will include:

  • Lower costs of trading to reduce market impact and increase liquidity;
  • Greater post-trade transparency for equities;
  • Simplified reporting of transactions executed over the counter for all financial instruments;
  • Allowing UK trading venues to reference prices from overseas trading venues; and
  • The removal of restrictions on trading venues from using the same tick size as their overseas counterparts.

FCA eyes simplification of UK listing rules

Additionally, the FCA will introduce a new designated reporter regime to clarify who is responsible to ensure a trade is made public.

"It aims to establish a simpler and clearer regime for the reporting of OTC transactions," the regulator explained.

The amended post-trade transparency requirements, including the designated reporter regime, will come into force from April 2024, while the other changes are effective immediately.

The FCA added: "We will support the development of industry-led good practices to improve market-wide resilience during trading venue outages.

"We will further engage with stakeholders to determine whether a formal review is required on how well the UK market for retail orders works."

