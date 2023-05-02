TILLIT to share best buy investment committee reports

DIY investment platform TILLIT will publish its quarterly investment committee reports and meeting summaries as part of its best buy recommendations.

The DIY investment platform will explain why it selects, reviews and removes funds from its best buy lists.

Fund investment buy lists have come under scrutiny in recent years, in particular those that recommended the former Woodford Equity Income fund.

WEIF, which once held £10bn of investor money before it failed in October 2019, was on several best buy lists up until its liquidation.

The Financial Conduct Authority has since written to CEOs urging firms operating best buy lists that the process for clear selection, monitoring and deselection should be documented, understood and followed.

TILLIT stated that it believes transparency "is the key to the change needed in the space".

Felicia Hjertman, founder and CEO at TILLIT, said: "By releasing our quarterly investment committee reports and investment committee meeting discussion summaries, we are putting our money where our mouth is.

"We welcome personal investors into our research process because we have nothing to hide. We also invite our peers to do the same because we believe that transparency is the key to rebuilding trust in the best buy-list space."

TILLIT has released its three most recent quarterly investment committee reports and investment committee meeting discussion summaries to clients.

It will continue to share the reports one week after the quarterly investment committee meeting directly with clients on the platform.