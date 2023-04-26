UK competition regulator blocks Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The CMA cited concerns regarding the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, arguing the deal could lead to "reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come".

The authority's review of the acquisition began in September 2022, nine months after the $69bn takeover was announced.

In February 2023, the CMA provisionally found the merger between the two companies would stifle competition in the gaming market.

The CMA found Microsoft already accounts for an estimated 60-70% of global cloud gaming services, and the proposals the company submitted to address its concerns contained "significant shortcomings".

These included insufficiently addressing different cloud gaming business models, not being open enough to providers using operating systems other than Windows and the standardisation of the terms and conditions on which games are available.

The CMA said: "Accepting Microsoft's remedy would inevitably require some degree of regulatory oversight by the CMA. By contrast, preventing the merger would effectively allow market forces to continue to operate and shape the development of cloud gaming without this regulatory intervention."

Martin Coleman, chair of the independent panel of experts conducting the investigation, added it is vital to maintain competition in the "UK's largest entertainment sector".

He explained Microsoft already has a "powerful position" in the space, and the Activision Blizzard deal would "strengthen that advantage giving it the ability to undermine new and innovative competitors".

"Cloud gaming needs a free, competitive market to drive innovation and choice. That is best achieved by allowing the current competitive dynamics in cloud gaming to continue to do their job," Coleman concluded.

Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft, said: "We remain fully committed to this acquisition and will appeal. The CMA's decision rejects a pragmatic path to address competition concerns and discourages technology innovation and investment in the United Kingdom.

"We have already signed contracts to make Activision Blizzard's popular games available on 150 million more devices, and we remain committed to reinforcing these agreements through regulatory remedies. We are especially disappointed that after lengthy deliberations, this decision appears to reflect a flawed understanding of this market and the way the relevant cloud technology actually works."

An Activision Blizzard spokesperson added: "The CMA's report contradicts the ambitions of the UK to become an attractive country to build technology businesses. We will work aggressively with Microsoft to reverse this on appeal.

"The report's conclusions are a disservice to UK citizens, who face increasingly dire economic prospects. We will reassess our growth plans for the UK. Global innovators large and small will take note that - despite all its rhetoric - the UK is clearly closed for business."

Ben Barringer, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said the CMA's decision has been one of the "highest hurdles that Microsoft has had to face".

"Ever since Brexit, the UK regulator has taken an actively harsh stance when it comes to anti-competitive behaviour," he said.

"While Microsoft had already proposed remedies to soften the CMA's view, the difficulty lies in the fact that the behavioural remedies it proposed would have relied on ongoing regulation and monitoring which the CMA did not view favourably."

Commenting on Microsoft's decision to appeal, Barringer said the company would have a "long road ahead to get the CMA on side".

"They will need to raise the bar considerably in terms of offering remedies to the shortcomings identified, and even if they did so it still may not be enough to secure approval."

He added the CMA's decision is likely to be taken into close consideration by its EU counterparts, making for "a rather hefty bump in the road and will delay the closing of the deal".

"There will no doubt be a long list of pros and cons to consider, and just how many of the pros they can face giving up will be the real decider."