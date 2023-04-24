S&P removes 'negative' outlook from UK credit rating

S&P Global gave the UK a 'negative' credit rating following the Mini-Budget of September 2022
S&P Global gave the UK a 'negative' credit rating following the Mini-Budget of September 2022

Ratings agency S&P Global reviewed its outlook for the UK’s sovereign credit rating on Friday (21 April) and removed its ‘negative’ label.

The negative outlook was applied following ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini-Budget in September 2022.

The S&P said the current UK government's decision to abandon "most of the unfounded budgetary measures proposed in September 2022" has bolstered the fiscal outlook for the country.

As a result, S&P maintained its AA rating for British government debt and changed its outlook from ‘negative' to ‘stable'.

UK business activity sees sharpest drop in two years

The measures passed under Liz Truss' government triggered a panic in bond markets, forcing the Bank of England to step in with billions of pounds of emergency bond purchases.

The S&P said Rishi Sunak's government has since reversed most of its predecessor's measures, to which it attributed the more positive fiscal outlook.

The ratings agency added it expected the UK's economic output to fall by 0.5% this year, and then grow by an average of 1.6% a year between 2024 and 2026.

The S&P continued saying the near-term downside economic risks have reduced but the forecast of medium-term growth for the UK will be "below historical averages" as the economic situation "remains fragile".

S&P Global Ratings downgrades GSSSB forecast by 16%

The trading agreement between the UK and EU over Northern Ireland in February was also welcomed by the S&P.

It said although there is unlikely to be a significant short-term economic effect from it, "the agreement could eventually help improve UK-EU relations and, in turn, augur well for UK trade with the EU and related investment activity".

