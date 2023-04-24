ThomasLloyd Energy Impact shares temporarily suspended over fair value 'uncertainty'

The London-headquartered company invests in sustainable energy infrastructure projects in Asia.
The London-headquartered company invests in sustainable energy infrastructure projects in Asia.

Shares in the ThomasLloyd Energy Impact trust have been temporarily suspended from trading due to ‘material uncertainty’ over the fair value of certain of its assets and liabilities, which will prevent the publication of its annual accounts.

In a stock exchange notice today (24 April), chair Sue Inglis said the issue was identified while ThomasLloyd was preparing the trust's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022. 

The "uncertainty" primarily relates to the 200 MW construction-ready asset owned by SolarArise, a Delhi-based renewable energy platform owned by ThomasLloyd.

Price rises in relation to the components and construction costs of the plant indicate that additional equity is likely needed to construct the project, the firm said, potentially decreasing its returns and its commercial viability. 

The construction-ready asset, of which ThomasLloyd owns a 100% interest, was valued at $13.9m as of 30 September 2022. 

The company said it will undertake further work to assess the quantum of certain of its liabilities. Any reduction to the fair value of the company's assets, or any adjustments to the quantum of its liabilities, will affect the trust's net asset value, it added. 

Given that further work involving the company's auditors and other professional advisers is needed to clarify the company's financial position, the company said it was not in a position to meet the 28 April deadline to publish its 2022 accounts. 

As a result, the company had requested the temporary suspension of the listing and trading of its ordinary shares, with effect from this morning.

The company is seeking to publish the accounts "as soon as practicable" and intends to request a restoration of the listing of its ordinary shares at that time, it said. 

